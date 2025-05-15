Atlanta Apparel: Top Fashion & Accessories Brands To Watch This June!

Atlanta Apparel is showcasing Autumn/Winer 2025’s collections at AmericasMart Atlanta, including contemporary and young contemporary apparel, shoes, and more. Fashion and accessories brands are certainly standouts for the occasion, from unique novelty handbags and jewelry to trendy sandals, heels, and more that are ready for fun in the sun! Below, we’ve gathered some of the top labels specializing in fashion, accessories, and more to watch ahead of the June market—which you can also learn more about on Atlanta-Apparel.com.

Lisi Lerch

Since 2001, Lisi Lerch has specialized in creating preppy, whimsical accessories—like her classic hats, initially launched to address a need for affordable women’s hats that could be worn to the Kentucky Derby. Today, her range has expanded with a variety of themed and textured jewelry, as well as handbags from bow-topped totes to woven straw clutches.

Matisse

Footwear from Matisse merges practical silhouettes with trendy details and a modern flair. The label’s selection of sandals, flats, heels, and more embraces a free-spirited lifestyle with a nod to beach-ready dressing, with accents varying from woven straps to suede knotting. Plus, the budget-friendly label’s range has expanded with its sustainable Coconuts by Matisse line, plus equally breezy handbags.

Trina Turk

Trina Turk launched her namesake label with husband Jonathan Skow in 1995, directly inspired by California’s mix of art, architecture, and sun-drenched dressing. The duo’s luxe range of colorful, printed ready-to-wear has also grown to include its equally vibrant Mr. Turk line and swim, home, and eyewear categories. Together, the duo release 11 collections each year, packed with patterns ranging from playful retro stripes to swirling florals, swathes of ombré, and more.

Dolce Vita

Dolce Vita‘s wide selection of affordable shoes has made it a top brand to note on the footwear scene. The label’s styles, which range from glamorous to classic, frequently embrace trends in approachable and chic ways. Plus, with a variety of silhouettes from buckled flat and heeled sandals to Mary Janes, slip-on mules, and low-top sneakers, there’s options that suit any aesthetic and need.

Erin Gray

Erin Gray‘s breezy, lightweight separates—particularly her popular “Perfect White Tee” range of tank tops, T-shirts, and shorts—have become definitive of her namesake brand. The designer’s also expanded her line with a collection of waterproof 14k gold jewelry, cashmere scarves, and initial necklaces, all in the spirit of timeless, comfortable pieces that can be worn every day.

Hari Mari

Hari Mari was made with adventure in mind. The brand’s assortment of sandals, slippers, and casual hats, tops, and shorts has been one to watch since it first launched in 2012. Today, the label’s become known for designs that are both comfort-focused and waterproof—particularly its men’s and women’s footwear, like its waterproof and memory foam-lined flip flops.

