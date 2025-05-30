Game Day Brands To Know At Atlanta Apparel’s June Market!

Atlanta Apparel is back this summer, showing new collections at AmericasMart Atlanta from June 3—6. Across contemporary and young contemporary apparel, shoes, and more, the event’s June market will spotlight numerous labels—including those perfect for sporty occasions. Game Day is key to the market from its thematic dressing, while additional social outings including the Kentucky Derby provide ample opportunities for dressing up with special pieces. Below, check out top brands to note ahead of Game Day and more at the market—and don’t forget to peruse this year’s roster of brands on Atlanta-Apparel.com.

KADYLUXE

Movement is core for KADYLUXE. This brand’s emphasis on both fit and function can be seen throughout its range of activewear, tops, and themed sweaters—many of which feature themed colors for your favorite Game Day teams. The label’s approach to dressing for sporty occasions also takes long-time wear into account, thanks to lightweight textures and comfortable fits.

Jen & Co.

Where handbag are concerned for Game Day, Jen & Co.’s got anyone covered for any event! The brand’s wide range of vegan leather crossbodies, wallets, shoulder bags, and more can be smoothly matched to your favorite team’s colors on Game Day. The label’s vast selection of neutral and tonal options also provide ideal accessories for exciting occasions like the Kentucky Derby—plus an effortless addition to any everyday look throughout the year.

Idem Ditto

Idem Ditto‘s become know for its breezy separates, inspired by the personal feeling of clothing. The Los Angeles-based label’s pieces feature a contemporary take on trendy silhouettes and styles, aiming for versatile wear and chic sensibility year-round.

