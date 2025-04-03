April Buying Week is here, delivering the next wave of top apparel, formalwear, and accessories for buyers and retailers in Atlanta, Georgia! Before the inaugural event kicks off, we caught up with BELLE I MODE‘s owner, president, and buyer Shannon Lunseth Kotze on her boutique’s latest advancements, fall fashion, and what she’s looking forward to at this week’s market. Below, discover their insights, reflections, and much more before visiting AtlantasMart this week.

When you’re buying for Fall and Holiday seasons, how do you differentiate the two seasons? They’re so close together!

I definitely buy more Fall than Holiday. Fall is a longer selling season with that attire rolling into Winter, and Holiday is specific. It’s both business and personal party time. Here in Atlanta the holidays have definitely been more casual attire since 2020. Ladies aren’t dressing up as much as they used to. They may buy a fun holiday top, and pair it with dress pants, a skirt, or nice coated denim. That is fine, but I always encourage ladies to wear a nice pair of heels to dress it up! Before 2020, you saw more cocktail attire at Holiday parties. I hope to see that change this year, as I personally love to dress up, and love dressing ladies in the fun, glitzy attire for the holiday season!

Which longtime brands or clients are you looking forward to connecting with during April Buying Week?

I carry many brands, and unfortunately all those designers don’t all show here in Atlanta. Several I can only see when I’m in NYC such as Ramy Brook, Zadig & Voltaire, and Tom Ford [for sunglasses]. However, I’m excited to see what Hale Bob, MISA, Minnie Rose, Brodie Cashmere, Johnny Was, Frame, and Hudson Denim will be showing here in Atlanta. Bella Dahl is another great line that will be here, along with Fifteen Twenty, Finley, Hudson jeans, Favorite Daughter, and Michael Stars. I have so many great lines, and didn’t nearly mention them all.You’ll have to visit my website or shop in-person to see them all; I didn’t even mention the shoes, jewelry, accessories, or candle lines that I carry!

What are some trends you’ve spotted while buying for Fall and Holiday?

I’m so excited to see the return of many of last year’s colors for Fall 2025! Dark brown, winter white, olive, burgundy, bordeaux, merlot—think of your favorite wine colors! Navy is strong in general for both Spring and Fall—and my all-time favorite, leopard! I love to mix leopard in; I consider it a neutral print. It’s so fun and sexy! Black is always in, and looks rich, sophisticated, and powerful!

When you’re buying collections, do you have a formula for what to buy—or is it more intrinsic?

I look at my numbers, but I also know what sells well at both of my stores. I have amazing lines, and customers return knowing that I have what they want, or I can special order it for them. I’m in both of my stores almost daily, and I do work the sales floor when I’m at the stores. I know my customers, and what they like. It’s a diverse age group, and spans from mid-20’s to early 90’s! Because it’s so diverse, I tend to stick with the lines that I currently have because they are tried and true, and I know they will sell.

What are some new highlights or recent changes at BELLE I MODE?

I picked up several new lines when I was in New York in February, so there will be some exciting lines debuting soon at BELLE I MODE! You will want to check in weekly to see what’s new! We would love to see you in person, but if you can’t visit my Buckhead or Roswell store here in Atlanta, you can always visit my website: shopbellemode.com as we love to ship, and ship nationwide!

