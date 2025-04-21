Argand Partners Announces Acquisition of Capezio

Capezio‘s found a new home! The dancewear brand, which was first founded in 1887, has just been acquired by New York-based private equity firm Argand Partners, LP. The firm acquired Ballet Makers Inc., which counts Capezio within its subsidiaries.

“Argand and its advisors have built a strong relationship with our management team over several months and we are delighted to formalize their partnership to build off of ~140 years of commitment to the dance community,” said Capezio CEO Michael Terlizzi in a statement. “The Argand team brings a complimentary skillset to our business and our team is excited to be part of the Argand portfolio.”

Since it was founded, Capezio has been owned by the Terlizzi and Giacoio families—a relationship that will continue, as family members including Terlizzi will remain involved with the Totowa, New Jersey-based company. Under Argand’s ownership, Capezio will focus on highlighting its rich heritage and craftsmanship over the decades, including its eye for dance market trends. Updates for the label will include new product lines, brand collaborations and partnerships, and increased engagement with dance communities around the world. Stay tuned!

“We are delighted to invest in this iconic brand that has, since its inception, helped to instill a love of dance and appreciation of the art among dancers across the world.” said Argand partner Joyce Schnoedl in a statement. “As a dancer myself and consumer of the Capezio brand for several decades, I have a deep personal connection and commitment to the Company. We look forward to supporting Capezio’s next phase of growth.”

“Capezio is a renowned brand with a rich history of excellence in dance and performance products,” Tom Nastos, long-time fashion executive and advisor to Argand in the transaction, says. “Under Argand’s stewardship, we are committed to upholding this legacy while introducing innovative products to expand Capezio’s offerings. Our goal is to blend tradition with innovation, ensuring that Capezio continues to be an iconic brand in the industry and respected by performers worldwide.”

