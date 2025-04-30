Diamonds are forever! Mother’s Day is nearly here—and if you’re starting your gifting search early, you can’t go wrong with a chic piece of jewelry. Charm bracelets, pendant necklaces, and bejeweled pavé rings are just some of the glittering pieces any mother is sure to cherish for years to come. Plus, we did the shopping for you—at every price point! Below, check out our guide to chic jewelry gifts that your mom is sure to love on Mother’s Day—and every day!

Under $100

Talbots, Spring Charms bracelet, $45

Banana Republic, Freshwater pearl and malachite drop earrings, $80

Kurt Geiger, Small oval cocktail ring, $68

Steve Madden, Heart pendant necklace, $20

Under $500

LAGOS, Small mother of pearl circle drop earrings, $375

Nickho Rey, Mila bracelet, $325

Zales, Oval Swiss blue topaz pendant necklace, $300

Mejuri, Pearl half eternity ring, $248

Under $1,000

Larkspur & Hawk, tapestry Caterina double drop earrings, $950

Brilliant Earth, Sun Aquamarine medallion necklace, $995

John Hardy, JH Essential pearl wrap bracelet, $895

Samantha Siu, The Eternity earrings, $495

Over $1,000

LAGOS, Pink Three Station diamond caviar bracelet, $1,650

With Clarity, Daisy Duet Bypass ring, $1,360

Dior, Rose des Vents earrings, $5,000

Boucheron, Quatre Classique Mini Ring pendant necklace, $3,850

Kimitake, Birth narrow ring, $3,550

Over $5,000

Grown Brilliance, Marquis lab-grown diamond double row earrings, $5,680

Cartier, Love pendant necklace, 3 diamonds, $5,050

Marina B, Trisolina Triple pavé diamond bangle, $10,500

Bulgari, Serpenti Tubogas ring, $9,500

Fope, Flex’it bracelet with diamond pavé, $6,840

Chanel, Coco Crush ring, $10,400

