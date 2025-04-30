News

Mother’s Day 2025: Your Sparkling Guide To Jewelry Gifts!

These necklaces, bracelets, and more are destined to delight this season

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
LAGOS Spring 2025 (Courtesy of LAGOS), Jenna Ortega (Courtesy of Dior)

Diamonds are forever! Mother’s Day is nearly here—and if you’re starting your gifting search early, you can’t go wrong with a chic piece of jewelry. Charm bracelets, pendant necklaces, and bejeweled pavé rings are just some of the glittering pieces any mother is sure to cherish for years to come. Plus, we did the shopping for you—at every price point! Below, check out our guide to chic jewelry gifts that your mom is sure to love on Mother’s Day—and every day!

Under $100

Talbots, Spring Charms bracelet, $45

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Banana Republic, Freshwater pearl and malachite drop earrings, $80

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Kurt Geiger, Small oval cocktail ring, $68

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Steve Madden, Heart pendant necklace, $20

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Under $500

LAGOS, Small mother of pearl circle drop earrings, $375

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Nickho Rey, Mila bracelet, $325

(Courtesy of Nickho Rey)

Zales, Oval Swiss blue topaz pendant necklace, $300

(Courtesy of Zales)

Mejuri, Pearl half eternity ring, $248

(Courtesy of Mejuri)

Under $1,000

Larkspur & Hawk, tapestry Caterina double drop earrings, $950

(Courtesy of Larkspur & Hawk)

Brilliant Earth, Sun Aquamarine medallion necklace, $995

(Courtesy of Brilliant Earth)

John Hardy, JH Essential pearl wrap bracelet, $895

(Courtesy of John Hardy)

Samantha Siu, The Eternity earrings, $495

(Courtesy of Samantha Siu)

Over $1,000

LAGOS, Pink Three Station diamond caviar bracelet, $1,650

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

With Clarity, Daisy Duet Bypass ring, $1,360

(Courtesy of With Clarity)

Dior, Rose des Vents earrings, $5,000

(Courtesy of Dior)

Boucheron, Quatre Classique Mini Ring pendant necklace, $3,850

(Courtesy of Boucheron)

Kimitake, Birth narrow ring, $3,550

(Courtesy of Kimitake)

Over $5,000

Grown Brilliance, Marquis lab-grown diamond double row earrings, $5,680

(Courtesy of Grown Brilliance)

Cartier, Love pendant necklace, 3 diamonds, $5,050

(Courtesy of Cartier)

Marina B, Trisolina Triple pavé diamond bangle, $10,500 

(Courtesy of Marina B)

Bulgari, Serpenti Tubogas ring, $9,500

(Courtesy of Bulgari)

Fope, Flex’it bracelet with diamond pavé, $6,840

(Courtesy of Fope)

Chanel, Coco Crush ring, $10,400

(Courtesy of Chanel)

