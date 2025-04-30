Diamonds are forever! Mother’s Day is nearly here—and if you’re starting your gifting search early, you can’t go wrong with a chic piece of jewelry. Charm bracelets, pendant necklaces, and bejeweled pavé rings are just some of the glittering pieces any mother is sure to cherish for years to come. Plus, we did the shopping for you—at every price point! Below, check out our guide to chic jewelry gifts that your mom is sure to love on Mother’s Day—and every day!
Under $100
Talbots, Spring Charms bracelet, $45
Banana Republic, Freshwater pearl and malachite drop earrings, $80
Kurt Geiger, Small oval cocktail ring, $68
Steve Madden, Heart pendant necklace, $20
Under $500
LAGOS, Small mother of pearl circle drop earrings, $375
Nickho Rey, Mila bracelet, $325
Zales, Oval Swiss blue topaz pendant necklace, $300
Mejuri, Pearl half eternity ring, $248
Under $1,000
Larkspur & Hawk, tapestry Caterina double drop earrings, $950
Brilliant Earth, Sun Aquamarine medallion necklace, $995
John Hardy, JH Essential pearl wrap bracelet, $895
Samantha Siu, The Eternity earrings, $495
Over $1,000
LAGOS, Pink Three Station diamond caviar bracelet, $1,650
With Clarity, Daisy Duet Bypass ring, $1,360
Dior, Rose des Vents earrings, $5,000
Boucheron, Quatre Classique Mini Ring pendant necklace, $3,850
Kimitake, Birth narrow ring, $3,550
Over $5,000
Grown Brilliance, Marquis lab-grown diamond double row earrings, $5,680
Cartier, Love pendant necklace, 3 diamonds, $5,050
Marina B, Trisolina Triple pavé diamond bangle, $10,500
Bulgari, Serpenti Tubogas ring, $9,500
Fope, Flex’it bracelet with diamond pavé, $6,840
Chanel, Coco Crush ring, $10,400
