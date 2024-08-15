Calling all supers! Donna Karan New York‘s new campaign is putting womens’ versatility front and center—with a supermodel crew, to boot.

Inspired by the multi-faceted nature of today’s women, the brand’s Fall 2024 campaign is aptly named “Reflections on Women.” Its cast is equally multi-faceted, encompassing models both legendary and on the rise: Christy Turlington Burns, Karen Elson, Amber Valletta, Alek Wek, Imaan Hammam, Eva Herzigova, Edie Campbell, and Liu Wen. Each is lensed by photographer Mikael Jansson, who’s shot various campaigns for Donna Karan New York for over 25 years!

Jansson’s imagery highlights Donna Karan’s newest collection, a chic lineup of pieces styled by Jessica Diehl that’s as versatile as the campaign’s cast. Inspired by the day-to-night dressing of New York City, the range includes cinched and knit sweaters, skirts, and dresses, many gleaming with tonal gold metal plating. Similar black and gold hues can be seen across its skirts, tops, and outerwear, accented with gold clasps and brushed metallic patterns. Chain-accented belts, smooth leather jackets, and versatile gold jewelry complete the range with an understated edge—while similarly mimicking the reflective streets and architecture of the city itself.

Donna Karan New York’s new campaign also continues the brand’s multi-generational, modern vision since it relaunched in February. With a crew of familiar faces and talents both behind and in front of the camera, “Reflections on Women” embraces the label’s future while honoring its past.

All images: Mikael Jansson/Courtesy of Donna Karan New York

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.