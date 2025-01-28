Ariana Grande has unveiled her first jewelry collection with Swarovski. The pair’s 16-piece capsule line draws inspiration from Grande’s musical attributes and artistic flair through extravagant statement jewelry, all co-designed by the star and Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert.

“Working with Ariana has been a dream,” Engelbert said in a statement. “Her artistic energy deeply inspired our creative journey, leading us to a collection that celebrates contemporary glamour through classic elegance and a touch of modernity. Our starting point was music, which naturally evolved into the themes of violin keys and hearts, enriched with timeless pearl detailing. My vision was to merge Swarovski’s heritage of craftsmanship with Ariana’s vibrant spirit, creating a collection that resonates with lovers of music and elegance worldwide. This collection stands as a testament to the power of creative synergy between iconic style and timeless elegance, principles that I hold dear as a creative director.”

Grande’s assortment includes silver crystal tennis necklaces and bracelets, post and orbiting hoop earrings, and pendant necklaces—each timelessly accented with luminous pearls and sparkling crystal hearts. Added musical elements can be seen in a music note-shaped brooch, hair clip, and bangle bracelet, as well as ear cuffs and two ornate chokers.

The pieces can be seen in greater grandeur in Grande’s black-and-white campaign, shot by Mert and Marcus. The photographer duo drew inspiration from old Hollywood glamour for the special launch, seen as Grande whimsically poses while bedecked in her collaboration’s sparkling jewels.

The capsule launch marks Grande’s first co-branded launch with Swarovski, following her appointment as its newest brand ambassador last July—and resulting central role in its glitzy holiday campaign. Her Swarovski x Ariana Grande collection is currently available for early access on January 28, for those registered in select stores and through Swarovski.com. The full line will launch globally on Thursday.

Written by Madison Coombs

