Imaan Hammam is Elle’s next cover girl

Moroccan-Dutch stunner Imaan Hammam is gracing the cover of Elle’s August issue. Inside, the supermodel talks faith, fashion, and more, and on the cover she is mesmerizing in a striking dark green Armani Privé plunging dress and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels. Hammam tells writer Leah Faye Cooper that she has taken the month off for Ramadan as it can become tiring on set when she has fasted all day—something she’s learned the hard way. She recalls trying to juggle both in the past, but is now focusing on doing what’s best for her. “I’m very proud to be Muslim, but it’s so hard to be in a Western country and still stay close to your deen, your religion… I [told] my agent, ‘I love you guys, but this is a month of me healing, no work.’” The 26-year-old runway regular also discusses her journey in the modeling industry and what being the face of Estée Lauder means to her. She reflects on the lack of diversity she initially experienced, expressing how it made her struggle with her own identity. She sees her relationship with the beauty giant as an important step in the right direction. “Being the brand’s first Afro-Arab ambassador makes the contract especially meaningful,” she said. Read the full piece, and peep the editorial with couture fashion by Couture fashion by Schiaparelli, Fendi, Dior, , Jean Paul Gaultier By Haider Ackermann, Alexandre Vauthier, and more styled by Alex White and lensed by Chris Colls, here.

Hearst lays off print staffers

According to reports and social media updates by affected staffers, there have been multiple layoffs at Hearst. The decision cites “restructuring” on print operations and it appears that mainly features editors at titles including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Men’s Health have been let go. There are also reports that Seventeen will operate under Cosmopolitan. More to come.

Loewe taps heartthrob Jamie Dornan for next campaign

Loewe’s latest campaign stars Jamie Dornan and Omar Apollo. The campaign, titled “a study in character,” is shot by David Sims and sees both the Irish thesp and the American singer-songwriter centre frame holding the Puzzle Fold Tote. As fans of the Spanish luxury house will know, the latest bag is a new iteration of designer Jonathon Anderson’s first bag for Loewe, the Puzzle bag, which has been combined with design elements from the Oragami bag. Notably, and perhaps following his viral appearance at one of the brand’s recent shows, it’s the first time Anderson has tapped fellow Northern Irishman Dornan for a campaign. The 50 Shades of Grey actor is seen in a relaxed outfit of jeans and a black tank paired with a wool coat. Meanwhile, hit musician Apollo dons an eye-catching purple ensemble, featuring a lilac cardigan, silk purple shorts, and black boots that perfectly complement Loewe’s fashion-forward image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)

Nana Jacqueline drops Palm Springs Holiday collection

Consider the latest from LA-based brand Nana Jacqueline your vacay moodboard. The new Palm Springs Holiday offering, available now, brings together nostalgic and retro references amongst playful pieces that speak to both Americana iconography and an ultra feminine aesthetic. Think: rhinestone cowboy meets Valley of the Dolls meets ’00s music videos meets that Instagram jet setter you’re obsessed with. There’s anything from denim to silky bloomers and baby-doll dresses, shoes, and accessories, and the brand is also revisiting its roots in loungewear—for that downtime on your vacay that you oh-so-deserve. Check out the wishlist-inducing campaign, below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.