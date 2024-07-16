Ariana Grande sparkles as Swarovski’s new brand ambassador

Swarovski is bringing the holiday season a burst of glamour with its new brand ambassador, Ariana Grande. The musician and Wicked star will make a dazzling debut in the jewelry brand’s holiday campaign at the end of October, bringing her whimsical style and vocal prowess to the glittering world of Swarovski. Swarovski’s global creative director, Giovanna Engelbert, expressed excitement about Grande’s role, noting her “brilliant artistry and unapologetic self-expression” as key to embodying the brand’s ethos. As Swarovski continues to revolutionize in jewelry and luxury, Grande’s appointment aims to inspire further inclusivity and empowerment for fans as well.

“I am thrilled to be Swarovski’s Brand Ambassador,” said Grande. “It’s an honor to represent a House that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewelry and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression. I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle.”

Vittoria Ceretti, Anon Yai, & more star in Fendi’s Fall 2024 campaign

Fendi’s latest campaign has an all-star model cast! The Italian brand has tapped Vittoria Ceretti, as well as Anok Yai, Lina Zhang, and Luiza Perote for its Fall 2024 imagery, inspired by the combination of subversive and traditional periods, attitudes, and aesthetics—as well as both British and Roman styles. The accompanying collection, designed by artistic director of couture and womenswear Kim Jones, features an array of tailored coats, knitwear, and tulle and organza dresses—with a burst of texture from leather, shearling, and intarsia patterns. The line also pays homage to Fendi’s brand heritage, prominently featuring its Selleria patterns across riding boots, large chain necklaces, and statement bangles—as well as soft iterations of the label’s Baguette, Peekaboo, and By The Way bags, plus new Simply FENDI and Roll handbags.

Moschino will tap Alastair McKimm to work with Adrian Appiolaza

Moschino isn’t playing around! According to Puck, the fashion brand has tapped Alastair McKimm as the stylist for its Fall 2024 show and accompanying campaign, working with creative director Adrian Appiolaza. The choice is an interesting one, particularly as stylists often don’t work for more than one brand per fashion capital—and McKimm is currently styling for Gucci. However, whether he’ll remain at Gucci while also outfitting Moschino in the upcoming season remains to be seen.

The Cinema Society hosts Widow Clicquot screening—with a sweet afterparty

The Cinema Society rolled out the red carpet for a special screening of Widow Clicquot at the Crosby Street Hotel, diving into the true story of champagne pioneer Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot. Portrayed in the film by Haley Bennett, the trailblazing businesswoman transforms a fledgling French winery into a global empire after her husband’s death in the early 1800s. The star-studded party continued with a sweet afterparty at Ladurée’s Soho courtyard, where guests enjoyed champagne and macarons in the spirit of the film. In addition to Bennett, attendees included Marcia Gay Harden, Nicole Miller, Batsheva Hay, Juliana Canfield, Johnathan Fernandez, Edmund Donovan, Vanessa Moody, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Geneva Carr, Orfeh, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Connor Barwin, Kim Director, Gabe Fazio, Khalil Kain, Rock Kohli, Katie Lee, Chloe Melas, Emma O’Connor, Revell Carpenter, Michael Bonini, Sophie Lane Curtis, Kerry Diamond, Brianna Bardhi, Tiffany Hirth, Alyssa Lindaas, Dominique Spindler, Antoine Verglas, Coco Mitchell, Chloe Melton, and Scarlett Schoeffling.

Bella Hadid embraces Olympic flair for Adidas’ SL 72 sneaker campaign

Adidas is setting the pace with a fresh sneaker campaign starring Bella Hadid, re-introducing its vintage SL 72 sneaker just in time for the Paris Olympics. Last week, Hadid was spotted in the West Village in her Adidas SL 72 OGs, sparking buzz that this could be the new “it” sneaker—replacing the Adidas Samba, which she made viral in 2023. Photographed by Kenny Germé and featuring stars A$AP Nast and Jules Koundé, the imagery merges sport with style, drawing inspiration from Olympic traditions with its floral motifs. The relaunch also taps into the athletic spirit of the SL 72, which was originally a runner’s shoe from the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich—making its new introduction ahead of the Paris event a full-circle moment.

