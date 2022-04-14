Watch Highlights from The Fashion Los Angeles Awards

ICYMI! The Daily’s sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles awards finally returned on Sunday to celebrate the fashion industry’s most talented behind the scenes artists. Held in the gorgeous ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills the evening was hosted by Derek Blasberg and brought out Kendall and Kris Jenner, Russell James, Tiffany Haddish, Brandon Maxwell, Christina Aguilera, Etienne Ortega, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Adam Ballheim, Maeve Reilly, Paris Hilton, Gigi Gorgeous, Zoey Deutch, Elizabeth Stewart, Brie Larson, Bryce Scarlett, Lisa McKnight, the adorable daughters of Sean Combs, D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chance Combs, and more for an unforgettable night.

Watch some of the most memorable highlights from the show:

Thanks to our partners: Yes I Am Cacharel, Moroccanoil, Sunglass Hut, MCM, FIJI, Whispering Angel, and Hastens Sleep Spa. The Fashion Los Angeles awards were produced by Stamp Event Management.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.