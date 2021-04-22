As Earth Day dawns on the horizon and our love affair with jewelry flourishes, we’re looking to sustainable artisans for our next bauble purchase. With a range of aesthetics and price points to choose from, it’s never been easier to dress up your look with eco-friendly jewels. Plus, if you’re looking for a specific type of sustainable accessory, fear not: from repurposed gold and up-cycled materials to handmade craftsmanship and lab-grown diamonds, the possibilities are endless.

Here’s all the sustainable spring jewelry we’re currently coveting and dreaming of wearing on Earth Day—and year-round!

Under $100

NOTTE, flower market earrings, $28

Ten Thousand Villages, Renaissance earrings, $60

Akola, Haven black and colored horn bangle, $78

Boma Jewelry, Lucia double chain bracelet, $40

BONBONWHIMS, lock & love necklace, $75

Laura Lombardi, omega chain, $98

Aurate, mini infinity ring, $70

Able, chain ring, $30

Under $500

Washed Ashore, Ama huggie hoops, $475

Accompany, Orquidea Roja earrings, $190

Bario Neal, Lau diamond bracelet, $390

Wolf Circus, Marina bracelet, $180

Meadowlark, Inez necklace, $237

Bagatiba, gold pearl necklace, $480

SENIA, Invidia ring, $290

Gjenmi, morning dew ring, $495

Under $1,000

Agmes, long wishbone earrings, $590

Valerie Madison, rose cut diamond threader earrings, $915

Automic Gold, diamond open bangle, $950

Grace Lee, link bracelet, $738

Poppy Finch, oval blue sapphire necklace, $585

Kamal, Eye Adore white gold and diamond necklace, $990

Catbird, moonstone equilibrium ring, $770

Zoë Chicco, 14k diamond 3 band ring, $850

Under $10,000

Smiling Rocks, diamond hoops, $3,149

Syna Jewels, Cosmic Sun studs, $2,950

Devereux, Janus bracelet, $1,500

VRAI, round tennis bracelet, $6,400

Alighieri, gold-plated choker, $1,680

Kat Kim, pearl oasis necklace, $1,700

J.Hannah, stacked inlay signet ring, $1,820

Thelma West, pinky promise ring, $1,742

