Chic Report

Adorn Yourself With These Eco-Friendly Jewelry Brands For Earth Day—And Every Day!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Aurate New York jewelry (Instagram), Agmes wishbone earrings (agmesnyc.com)

As Earth Day dawns on the horizon and our love affair with jewelry flourishes, we’re looking to sustainable artisans for our next bauble purchase. With a range of aesthetics and price points to choose from, it’s never been easier to dress up your look with eco-friendly jewels. Plus, if you’re looking for a specific type of sustainable accessory, fear not: from repurposed gold and up-cycled materials to handmade craftsmanship and lab-grown diamonds, the possibilities are endless.

Here’s all the sustainable spring jewelry we’re currently coveting and dreaming of wearing on Earth Day—and year-round!

Under $100

NotteFlowerEarrings

NOTTE, flower market earrings, $28

Ten Thousand Villages, Renaissance earrings, $60

AkolaBangle

Akola, Haven black and colored horn bangle, $78

BomaBracelet

Boma Jewelry, Lucia double chain bracelet, $40

BonbonWhimsNecklace

BONBONWHIMS, lock & love necklace, $75

LauraLombardiNecklace

Laura Lombardi, omega chain, $98

AurateRing

Aurate, mini infinity ring, $70

AbleRing

Able, chain ring, $30

Under $500

WashedAshoreHoops

Washed Ashore, Ama huggie hoops, $475

AccompanyEarrings

Accompany, Orquidea Roja earrings, $190

BarioNealBracelet

Bario Neal, Lau diamond bracelet, $390

WolfCircusBracelet

Wolf Circus, Marina bracelet, $180

Meadowlark Necklace

Meadowlark, Inez necklace, $237

Bagatiba Necklace

Bagatiba, gold pearl necklace, $480

SeniaRing

SENIA, Invidia ring, $290

Gjenmi Ring

Gjenmi, morning dew ring, $495

Under $1,000

Agmes Earrings

Agmes, long wishbone earrings, $590

Valerie Madison Earrings

Valerie Madison, rose cut diamond threader earrings, $915

Automic Gold Bangle

Automic Gold, diamond open bangle, $950

Grace Lee Bracelet

Grace Lee, link bracelet, $738

Poppy Finch Necklace

Poppy Finch, oval blue sapphire necklace, $585

Kamal Necklace

Kamal, Eye Adore white gold and diamond necklace, $990

Catbird Ring

Catbird, moonstone equilibrium ring, $770

Zoe Chicco Ring

Zoë Chicco, 14k diamond 3 band ring, $850

Under $10,000

Smiling Rocks Hoops

Smiling Rocks, diamond hoops, $3,149

Syna Jewels Earrings

Syna Jewels, Cosmic Sun studs, $2,950

Devereux Bracelet

Devereux, Janus bracelet, $1,500

Vrai Tennis Bracelet

VRAI, round tennis bracelet, $6,400

Alighieri Choker

Alighieri, gold-plated choker, $1,680

Kat Kim Necklace

Kat Kim, pearl oasis necklace, $1,700

J. Hannah Ring

J.Hannah, stacked inlay signet ring, $1,820

Thelma West Ring

Thelma West, pinky promise ring, $1,742

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

You may also like

NYC Jewelry Brand STONE AND STRAND Launch...

London Diamonds Raises The Bar For Other...

Inspiring Women: Starling Founder Chelsey Bartrum On...

Editor’s Pick: AURA Fine Gems Scattered Diamond...

Inspiring Women: Valerie Messika Of MESSIKA Paris...

Editor’s Pick: Maria Tash’s New Charm Capsule...

IWD: Your Little Black Book Of Female-founded...

Jewelry Designer Thelma West on Rihanna, Sustainability,...

Meet Godson Umeh, The Creator of Awesome...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X