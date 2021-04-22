As Earth Day dawns on the horizon and our love affair with jewelry flourishes, we’re looking to sustainable artisans for our next bauble purchase. With a range of aesthetics and price points to choose from, it’s never been easier to dress up your look with eco-friendly jewels. Plus, if you’re looking for a specific type of sustainable accessory, fear not: from repurposed gold and up-cycled materials to handmade craftsmanship and lab-grown diamonds, the possibilities are endless.
Here’s all the sustainable spring jewelry we’re currently coveting and dreaming of wearing on Earth Day—and year-round!
Under $100
NOTTE, flower market earrings, $28
Ten Thousand Villages, Renaissance earrings, $60
Akola, Haven black and colored horn bangle, $78
Boma Jewelry, Lucia double chain bracelet, $40
BONBONWHIMS, lock & love necklace, $75
Laura Lombardi, omega chain, $98
Aurate, mini infinity ring, $70
Able, chain ring, $30
Under $500
Washed Ashore, Ama huggie hoops, $475
Accompany, Orquidea Roja earrings, $190
Bario Neal, Lau diamond bracelet, $390
Wolf Circus, Marina bracelet, $180
Meadowlark, Inez necklace, $237
Bagatiba, gold pearl necklace, $480
SENIA, Invidia ring, $290
Gjenmi, morning dew ring, $495
Under $1,000
Agmes, long wishbone earrings, $590
Valerie Madison, rose cut diamond threader earrings, $915
Automic Gold, diamond open bangle, $950
Grace Lee, link bracelet, $738
Poppy Finch, oval blue sapphire necklace, $585
Kamal, Eye Adore white gold and diamond necklace, $990
Catbird, moonstone equilibrium ring, $770
Zoë Chicco, 14k diamond 3 band ring, $850
Under $10,000
Smiling Rocks, diamond hoops, $3,149
Syna Jewels, Cosmic Sun studs, $2,950
Devereux, Janus bracelet, $1,500
VRAI, round tennis bracelet, $6,400
Alighieri, gold-plated choker, $1,680
Kat Kim, pearl oasis necklace, $1,700
J.Hannah, stacked inlay signet ring, $1,820
Thelma West, pinky promise ring, $1,742
