Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion’s Love Story Gets The Tommy Hilfiger Treatment!

Real-life loves Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion star in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall campaign lensed by Alasdair McLellan. The duo was photographed at some of New York’s most iconic locations and celebrate the brand’s signature classic American style. They tell The Daily what it’s like working together, why Tommy was a brand made for them, and what they’re looking forward to this autumn. Plus, Tommy Hilfiger gives us the scoop on the Spring/Summer 2025 show.

Where are you guys?

Abby Champion: We’re in Idaho.

Patrick Schwarzenegger: I just got back from Thailand, so we came here for some R&R and vacation. We’re looking for wedding locations.

Nice! Have you ever worked together before?

Schwarzenegger: We’ve done some campaigns together, and we did a Vogue shoot together. It was a lot of fun to do. It’s always great for me to be able to work with her because modeling isn’t my world, so it’s nice to have a familiar face around and someone who can give me some pointers when we’re at a shoot.

Champion: It’s fun. Normally I’m on set by myself. We were able to stay in the hotel together, be on set together, have dinner together. It makes it such a fun day to share my world with him, especially in New York City.

What was the Tommy Hilfiger shoot day like?

Schwarzenegger: It was a dream come true for multiple reasons. I was filming in Thailand for six and a half months and I didn’t have any time off, so this was the time I got to go back to the U.S. I flew back to New York. It was great to get a trip in to America and see Abby. I love New York, and this was shot at the tail end of spring, about to get into summer. It was just perfect— brisk at night but sunny during the day. We shot at the top floor over Central Park, then we walked into Central Park. The shoot allowed us to be ourselves and walk around the park in these beautiful clothes and capture these beautiful moments. It felt like Home Alone meets some sort of romantic movie. We both love New York.

Champion: He said that perfectly!

How did you two meet?

Schwarzenegger: It’s been nine years!

Champion: It was 2015! We met through a mutual friend who I was on a date with and Patrick knew. We’re thankful for him because he introduced us and that led to us getting married. He swooped in!

Schwarzenegger: We were all meeting for drinks in a big group and hit it off and the rest is history.

What did the Tommy brand mean to you growing up? You’re both so all-American.

Schwarzenegger: That’s exactly what it is. It’s classy, beautiful, all-American. I have a photo of me as a kid on my dad’s fridge in overalls that say “Tommy Hilfiger.” I even have a pair today. It been a staple throughout my life. I wear Tommy today and from when I was 6 in overalls. It’s stood the test of time. And the shoot is this beautiful, fall, collegiate all-American vibe in Central Park.

Champion: When we got the offer, it felt like it was very us—all-American and something we’d wear day-to-day in our regular lives. It felt aligned with both of us and us as a couple. We obviously both wear the brand already, so it was perfect.

Alasdair McLellan shot the campaign. What was it like working with him?

Champion: I’ve shot with him before. I love him. He always captures a moment and lets you move. He’s such a nice guy and so sweet on set. It was a blast to be all together.

Schwarzenegger: I’ve worked with him in the past, and it’s always nice to work with a familiar face. He was so easygoing and fun. We shot on some film together as well. His body of work is beautiful. We’ll have to have him come to the wedding to shoot it!

Who between the two of you is more into fashion?

Champion: I would say me!

Schwarzenegger: I would say me!

Champion: We agree to disagree! We have different styles.

Schwarzenegger: We try to do a date every month where we dress up and go out to a nice dinner. We like occasions to dress up with a more romantic vibe. I think we’re both kind of stylish. I hope!

Champion: We love fashion!

Abby, is acting something you’re interested in?

Champion: I think it might be something I would do later down the line. I can’t say it’s something I am currently pursuing, but if the opportunity came up I would definitely take it and see where it could go. I help Patrick with his auditions, so I have a little bit of practice. I play lots of voices!

You’ve had a great modeling career. What have been some of the highlights of your work?

Champion: Highlights for me are always getting to shoot with people, so this Tommy job was a big one because it’s so fun to have Patrick on set. I’ve also done a shoot with my mom and my sister. Highlights have been sharing my modeling moments with my family. Editorial and runway shows are fun. I love walking down a runway or going into a magazine store and there I am!

Patrick, you have a big year ahead with a starring role in Season 3 of The White Lotus. Is there anything you can reveal to us?

Schwarzenegger: I think I can’t reveal anything except for the fact that we just shot for six and a half months in Thailand. We got to shoot at some beautiful hotels and islands and different areas throughout Thailand. It was an amazing experience and to work with the different caliber of actors that I got to work with was just a dream come true for me. And to work with someone with [White Lotus creator] Mike White…I grew up with him as Ned Schneebly from School of Rock. I got to appreciate his work in a more serious way through The White Lotus. I remember when the audition came to me, I had to get the part. It was a dream opportunity. When I got the call for the final callback, it was a surreal moment. It’s not only my favorite show, it’s our favorite show. We watch it with my family on Sundays at my mom’s [Maria Shriver] house. It was a cool full-circle moment. I’m a little scared of my family watching it, but I’m also excited. It’s a season of craziness.

We’ve been following your career for a long time. It felt like “the job” for you. Does it feel like the biggest thing yet?

Schwarzenegger: Everyone always thinks it’s overnight success, but I’ve been cranking at this for a decade plus. You get big jobs, you get small jobs, you work your way up. I’ve been fortunate to have been working a lot more in the past few years and learning in theater class.

You’re also going to be in the American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez series coming up this fall.

Schwarzenegger: I have a small part where I play Tim Tebow, which was awesome to do. I’ve been a big fan of him. I’m only a portion of the project, but the story is about Aaron from high school to college and the NFL. I play a snippet of his life. It’s a heartbreaking yet fascinating story. It was an honor to work with [executive producer] Ryan Murphy, another amazing person in the film world. I think the project is going to be controversial and fun.

What are you both looking forward to this fall?

Champion: We love holidays! We love the decorations, the foods; we’re looking forward to spending time with our families and friends. The holidays give us time off to do that. I’m from Alabama, so I’m excited for some college football, Halloween, Thanksgiving, all the things!

Schwarzenegger: I’m counting down the days until I can play my Christmas music! When November 1st comes around, I’m like that guy in How the Grinch Stole Christmas who shoots his lights from the house.

Champion: His favorite holiday is Christmas. We have our tree up all year round.

What is it about the season you love so much?

Schwarzenegger: I love the holiday cheer, the vibe, I love decorating the house. I love an excuse to make Christmas desserts. It’s a great time.

Champion: It’s a nice time for us all to be together.

Congrats again on the campaign!

Champion: We’re super excited!

Schwarzenegger: Thanks for taking the time to talk!

Catching Up With…Tommy Hilfiger

What was it about Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion that made them the perfect Tommy duo for the Fall campaign?

Patrick and Abby are one of America’s most stylish young couples. Standing by each other’s side with unwavering support, they have grown together and are now taking the acting and fashion worlds by storm. I’ve always believed in the power of companionship and that with the right partners, anything is possible. Their charisma and sophistication made them the right couple to showcase a new era of classic American style and understated elegance.

NYC has been a source of inspiration for the brand. What is it about the city that continues to inspire you and your team?

New York is the city that inspired me to dream. Its energy, vibrance, and culture of confidence taught me so much of what I know. The home of iconic American style, the city is fully woven into our DNA. New Yorkers were amongst the first to embrace my fresh take on prep in the ’80s, and each generation has styled it in their own unique way. The everyday experiences of New York—from the bustle of restaurants to the pulse of public transportation—fuel our creativity and inspire us to create iconic style for the next generation.

Your show this year is at the decommissioned JFK Staten Island Ferry. What can we expect, and why did you decide to do it there?

The decommissioned MV John F. Kennedy Staten Island Ferry is a true New York icon, and we’re so excited to be the first brand to show there. Having showcased at Grand Central’s Oyster Bar in February, we’re continuing our legacy of breathing new life into the city’s most tried-and-true institutions. With its original interiors still intact, the ferry is a beloved piece of the city’s history and serves as the perfect stage to celebrate New York City’s deep connection with our brand.

What does the Fall collection look like?

The collection is inspired by New York, channeling the city’s unique spirit and reinterpreting it with a distinctly Tommy twist. We continue our tradition of incorporating sportswear details into classic preppy silhouettes, including tailored chinos, refined cable knits, and refreshed polos. It’s effortless and impactful—a modern take on the timelessly cool.

What are some key pieces we should be looking out for?

I love the camel wool coat; it’s a beautiful layering piece you can wear from fall to winter. There’s an oversize puffer in elegant plaid, and also a classic bomber with classically New York varsity-inspired details.

Patrick is about to star in the new season of The White Lotus. Are you a fan of the show?

Absolutely! The White Lotus is a fantastic show with sharp storytelling and iconic performances. It’s so exciting that our campaign star will shine in one of next year’s most anticipated TV hits. His talent and charisma perfectly suit our new take on preppy dressing, and I’m looking forward to seeing his role unfold.

