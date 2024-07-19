This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Joshua Schulman is now CEO at Burberry.

2. Ewa M. Abrams is now president of Kering Americas.

3. Ricardo Guadalupe is now honorary president at Hublot. Julien Tornare is now CEO at the company .

4. Antoine Pin is now CEO of TAG Heuer.

5. Lauren Parker is now president, Dallas at Lou Hammond Group.

6. Massimo Russo is now editor in chief at Harper’s Bazaar Italia.

7. Giles Deacon is now creative director at Purdey.

8. Landon Peoples is now senior director of content and social media at David Yurman.

9. Kate Salin is now senior manager in the celebrity & influencer division at SHADOW. Susie Altz is now manager in the celebrity & influencer division at the company.

10. Megan Wheeler is now junior account executive at Foundation.

11. Catherine Lamberson is now marketing & communications manager at Gracious Hospitality Management.

Plus!

12. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Valentino Beauty.

13. Michele Marie PR is now representing MIRACO.

14. Foundation is now representing Typology and Origins.

15. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Figue.

16. Van Etten PR is now representing Clyque The Label.

17. Ritual Projects is now representing YVY Leather.

18. BLK PR is now representing DITA Eyewear.

19. MODEWORLD is now representing Damson Madder.

20. The Consultancy PR is now representing The Container Store.

21. Ariana Grande is now global brand ambassador for Swarovski.

22. Lewis Hamilton is now global brand ambassador for Dior menswear.

23. Channing Tatum is now the face of Versace’s Eros fragrance. His first campaign will launch on August 6.

24. Bella Gerard has collaborated with RPZL on a collection of hair accessories.

25. Reebok has collaborated with Juicy Couture on a sneakers and apparel capsule. The line will be available on July 24.

26. Paul Cavaco and Cayli Cavaco Reck have launched fashion podcast Under the Cover.

27. Rabanne is launching a fine fragrance line, La Collection Rabanne. The collection will be available on July 18.

28. Loewe has released its Fall 2024 campaign, starring Daniel Craig and Greta Lee.

29. Balenciaga has released its Characters campaign, starring Kim Kardashian, Isabelle Huppert, and Naomi Watts.

30. Diesel has released its Fall 2024 campaign, starring Christine Quinn.

31. Fendi has released its Fall 2024 campaign, starring Vittoria Ceretti, Anok Yai, Lina Zhang, and Luiza Perote.

