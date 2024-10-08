Samantha Barry Is Promoted As Glamour‘s Debut Global Editorial Director

It’s official! Glamour EIC Samantha Barry has a brand new title, which is also a first for the magazine: global editorial director. In her newly created role, Barry will continue to oversee the publication’s U.S. content—in addition to content strategies for its editions in Mexico, Latin America, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Previously, Barry was appointed Glamour‘s editorial director in 2021, following her fashion world debut as the brand’s editor in chief in 2018. Cheers!

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Teams Up With Diesel For A Sultry New Collab!

Ready for a savage new collaboration? Rihanna‘s lingerie label Savage X Fenty and Diesel have joined forces for a slick, sexy capsule collection. The duo’s limited-edition line includes a variety of lingerie, men’s and women’s underwear, and sleepwear. Bras, briefs, boxers, tank tops, shorts, bikinis, teddys, plus thigh-high stockings, bustiers, and a sheer dress, are cast in hues of sultry red, black, silver, chartreuse, olive green, and denim blue for the occasion. While merging their two aesthetics, the range features dynamic Savage X Fenty accents like floral lace and slick cutouts, as well as Diesel’s edgy graffiti, camouflage, and burnout prints—plus a tongue-in-cheek denim pattern across a set of boxers. Fashion fans can discover the full collection, which ranges from $25 to $120, on SavageXFenty.com and Diesel.com. The collection’s also accompanied by a sharp new campaign by Salvatore Matarazzo and Jacopo Farina, featuring a diverse range of models soaking up the sun on the beaches of Tuscany. Ciao!

All images: Salvatore Matarazzo

Tom Ford Will Be Honored With The Fashion Awards’ Outstanding Achievement Award

The 2024 Fashion Awards are nearly here—and the event’s already announces one of its top honorees! On December 2, Tom Ford will receive the British Fashion Council (BFC)’s Outstanding Achievement Award, honoring an individual who’s reshaped the fashion industry throughout their career. And he’s in good company; previous winners have included Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Miuccia Prada, Karl Lagerfeld, and Anna Wintour. We’ll be on high alert for more announcements in the coming weeks from the Awards, which will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall in partnership with Pandora.

Rihanna Snaps A$AP Rocky for W Magazine’s Originals Issue

Talk about couple goals! Rihanna’s photographed beau A$AP Rocky for W‘s newest issue, “The Originals.” The pair returned to the Mercer Hotel for the special moment—notably the same location where they first fell in love and filmed 2012’s “Fashion Killa” music video together with Virgil Abloh. In Rih’s new photos, A$AP Rocky lounges, sips coffee, and gets ready for the day in sharp threads by Prada, Loewe, Zegna, and more, all styled by Matthew Henson. The accompanying profile by editor Maxine Wally finds him reflecting on their relationship in the public eye, falling in love, growing alongside his fans, and more—which you can discover now on WMagazine.com. However, this is just the start of the magazine’s latest project! Keep an eye out for more stars within its annual portfolio of the top talents in fashion, film, music, art, and more—to be revealed soon!

All images: Rihanna

Cara Delevingne, Barry Keoghan, & More Stars Celebrate London In Burberry’s New Campaign

Today’s weather forecast? Cloudy, with a chance of Burberry! The British luxury brand has just launched its latest campaign, “It’s Always Burberry Weather,” celebrating its iconic outerwear designs. To celebrate the occasion, the brand gathered muses and ambassadors Cara Delevingne, Barry Keoghan, Little Simz, Olivia Colman, Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, and Zhang Jingyi for a shoot throughout London. Whether walking past Big Ben or enjoying the countryside, the group is prepared for any weather in their Burberry outerwear—including motorcycle jackets, trench coats, overcoats, and more. However, the brand has another cause for celebration: the reopening of its New York City flagship boutique on 57th Street. The store’s new look is inspired by the British Isles, featuring pieces by artists Tom Atton Moore and David Mellor and a display of archival replica coats. The launch coincides with the release of its new Winter 2024 collection, as well as two exclusive trench coat styles—just in time for winter!

All images: Alasdair McLellan

