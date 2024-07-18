Inside The Daily Summer’s Elegant Art Dinner At Sunset Harbor

The worlds of art and fashion combined for The Daily Summer‘s art dinner out East. Held at waterfront restaurant Sunset Harbor, the chic affair was hosted by editor-in-chief Brandusa Niro and the Daily Summer‘s new cover girl, Brooks Nader.

During the event, guests were surrounded by the colorful gazes of Niro’s model series of paintings. The artwork display, on loan from Miami’s Avant Gallery, also overlapped with the weekend’s popular Hamptons Fine Art Fair—which featured a range of new art from creatives across the country. Attendees included Rebecca Minkoff, Kelly Bensimom, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Sophie Elgort, Fern Mallis, Jeffrey Banks, Dmitry Prut, Courtney Daniels, and The Daily Summer‘s own Monica Forman, Elizabeth Kurpis, Nandini Vaid, and Aaron Royce.

DAOU Vineyards’ reserve rosé, reserve chardonnay, and Soul of Lion cabernet kept guests refreshed—and with full glasses—throughout the evening. Casamigos’ spicy margaritas also delivered a zesty kick to the affair.

The dinner found attendees seated at sunset for a delectable meal filled with Sunset Harbor signatures. Tables were accented with littering bracelets and necklaces from LAGOS’ summer collections, which decorated each table with a burst of sparkle—and gleamed on guests including Rebecca Minkoff, Sophie Elgort, and Elizabeth Kurpis. The menu? An assortment of appetizers and sushi, followed by the restaurant’s signature seafood fria diavolo, chicken, and tuna. Ice cream cookie sandwiches finished the dinner with a sweet twist.

The night was complete with fireworks over the marina, drawing guests outdoors for a truly unforgettable finale out East. Guests left with their own copies of The Daily Summer, as well as gift bags containing LAGOS travel jewelry boxes—a chic must-have for any well-accessorized summer getaway.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.