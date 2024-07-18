Paul Cavaco will release Under the Cover fashion podcast

Paul Cavaco‘s latest project is taking a trip down memory lane. The stylist and former Allure creative director is set to release a new podcast and docuseries, Under the Cover, co-hosted with his daughter and Knockout Beauty founder Cayli Cavaco Reck. The pair will interview top models, designers, hairdressers, makeup artists, and more on their real lives and experiences behind iconic fashion moments, predominantly from the ’90s—including debut guest Cindy Crawford, whose episode you can hear now. Season 1’s slate is also a star-studded one, with additional guests including Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Christy Turlington Burns, Anna Sui, Molly Sims, Linda Wells, Garren, and more. New episodes will be released every two weeks, ensuring a fashionable summer and fall season.

Balenciaga taps Kim Kardashian & more for Characters campaign

Balenciaga is taking character studies to fashionable heights in its new campaign. The brand’s latest imagery, photographed by Nadav Kander, features Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Isabelle Huppert, show similarities and differences that emerge while embracing a new persona or role. Though the group’s attire ranges from casual ready-to-wear to an evening gown, each star clutches the label’s new Rodeo handbag—a large, slouchy top-handled satchel from its Fall 2024 collection.

All imagery: Nadav Kander/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Reebok and Juicy Couture team up for ’90s glam-inspired collaboration

Reebok is getting juicy! The brand has joined forces with Juicy Couture on a new limited-edition collaboration, combining its sportswear pieces with the fashion label’s ’90s era. The result is a range of apparel—a tracksuit, graphic T-shirt, and bodysuit—as well as slides and a variety of sneakers, all cast in a whimsical palette of pink, black, and white. For a truly Juicy spin, the collection includes the label’s signature velour, sparkling rhinestones, and metallic trim. You can discover the full range on July 24 when it launches on Reebok’s website.

Christine Quinn is a denim bride for Diesel’s Fall 2024 campaign

Till Diesel do us part! Christine Quinn, author and star of Selling Sunset, has just been tapped as the latest face of Diesel, taking center stage in the brand’s wedding-inspired Fall 2024 campaign. The resulting shoot by Nick Waplington finds Quinn as a Diesel bride, complete with a denim wedding dress. A splashy afterparty, which finds the bride and guests outfitted in coordinating Diesel jeans, completes the campaign with a whimsical flair.

All images: Nick Waplington/Courtesy of Diesel

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.