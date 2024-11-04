Banana Republic Reveals Its Festive Holiday Campaign—With A Surprise Star!

The holidays are in full swing at Banana Republic! The brand has unveiled its chic new travel-inspired holiday 2024 campaign, showing celebrations from a traditional upstate soirée to late-night dancing throughout San Francisco. A wide range of models star in the festive images by Greg Harris and Gia Coppola, including the iconic Lauren Hutton—plus Mark Vanderloo, Michelle Ouellet, WanTing Zhao, Malick Bodian, and more! Of course, Banana Republic’s latest lineup of festive attire is front and center—including cozy sweaters, sharp coats, tailored trousers, suiting, and elegant dresses and skirts that have all shot to the top of our wishlists! BRB, we’re getting our holiday shopping started early at BananaRepublic.Gap.com.

All images: Greg Harris and Gia Coppola

LACMA Art+Film Gala Returns with Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, & More!

The stars aligned for this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala, which celebrated the art of cinema at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. A host of stars gathered at the iconic location for the splashy event, many outfitted in key sponsor Gucci—including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Yara Shahidi, Cara Delevingne, Law Roach, and more! The fundraising event honored artist Simone Leigh and director Baz Luhrmann, followed by a special performance by Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. For more intel, check out our best-dressed list of the night’s most fashionable looks!

All images: Getty Images

Burberry’s Stock Rises By 7% After Rumors of Moncler Bidding

Despite the ongoing luxury slowdown, Burberry‘s stock has just risen by 7%. According to Miss Tweed, Italian luxury brand Moncler—which is owned by LVMH—is rumored to bid for ownership of Burberry. In addition to Moncler, LMVH’s work carries through Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, and numerous other luxury brands—making Burberry the potential latest addition to its portfolio.The brand gas faced declining sales and the exit of its CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.

Oprah Winfrey Shares Her “Oprah’s Favorite Things” 2024 List!

It’s that time of year! Oprah Winfrey has officially revealed her list of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” for 2024. The annual holiday list of Oprah’s must-have gifts features a wide range of fashion, beauty, homeware, tech, and more—many from Black, LGBTQIA+, female, and family-owned small businesses. Some of our faves? Anastasia Beverly Hills’ lip velvet lipstick set, Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones, Telfar’s Medium Puff Shopper tote, and Tatcha’s Hinoki body care set—to name just a few! To discover the full list yourself, you can check out Oprah’s Amazon storefront now.

Chanel Is Staging Its Second Cruise 2024 Runway Show In Hong Kong

Chanel is headed to Hong Kong! The French brand’s 2024 Cruise collection will return to the runway on November 5 with a fashion show at Hong Kong’s Design Institute. The brand’s fashion president Bruno Pavlosky stated his belief in the show to strengthen Chanel’s relationship with Hong Kong—an essential market for the brand—following the event’s delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the runway, you can discover the brand’s cinematic teaser film by Audrey Diana now on its YouTube channel.

