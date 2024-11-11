Marc Jacobs Guest-Edits Vogue‘s December Issue With Kaia Gerber!

In a first, Vogue‘s December issue has been guest-edited by none other than Marc Jacobs. The beloved designer is the US magazine’s first-ever guest editor, a project spearheaded by editor in chief Anna Wintour. For the occasion, Jacobs tapped his muse Kaia Gerber as his first editorial cover star, outfitted in colorful gowns from his doll-like Fall 2025 collection in a shot by Steven Meisel. The issue itself features a deep feature interview with Gerber on her life in the public eye, as well as editorials highlighting Jacobs’ love of dramatic nails, his own home interiors, and more. Dare we say he should probably take over Vogue? You can discover the full editorial now on Vogue.com.

Jared Ellner Launches His First Fashion Collection

Celebrity stylist Jared Ellner has made his design debut! Launching with a new campaign on Instagram featuring influencer Emma Chamberlain, Ellner’s first fashion collection prominently features a variety of woven bags, skirts, and crop tops, inspired by vintage ribbons. The colorful range has all the Y2K flair of Paris Hilton with the drama of Marie Antoinette—and we’re itching to see what he creates next! You can discover Ellner’s full line now on JaredEllner.com.

GQ Taps Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson For 2024’s Men Of The Year Cover

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is GQ‘s latest cover star! The new annual GQ Men of the Year issue has arrived, with the hardworking actor fronting the issue in a classic T-shirt and jeans. In a new feature interview with senior staff writer Zach Baron, the actor and wrestler discusses his childhood experiences, upcoming films The Red One and The Smashing Machine, and relationship with his father—who he would watch perform as a child. You can discover the full interview now on GQ.com.

