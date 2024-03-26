Atlanta Apparel Accessories Brands To Know Before You Go

Atlanta Apparel is mere weeks away! April market returns to AmericasMart from April 9-12, and as always, you can rely on your Daily to bring you the scoop ahead of time! While trends come and go, the best accessories are forever! Here’s some brands we have on our radar year-round, but particularly before we head to ATL next month.

French Kande

In 2009, Kande Hall was inspired by a trip to Paris to create her own line which features vintage medallions sourced in France. After her trip, she clasped an old medallion onto a strand of pearls and created a style that is now her brand’s bestseller. French Kande is now present in over 600 stores across the US, with the vintage-inspired pieces repurposing medallions from the 1960s that are then designed into pieces in Los Angeles. The designs are all made with high quality materials and curated with a “throw on, and go” aesthetic in mind. How French!

Brenda Grands

Brenda Grands began as the idea of two sisters back in 2014 who wanted to create unique pieces of jewelry. The company was launched with the goal of making women feel empowered and beautiful in what they wear. Each piece of their jewelry is meant to be equally as gorgeous with a casual outfit as it would with a dress and heels. All of the pieces are handmade in Houston, Texas and 10% of all proceeds are directed to charitable and purpose-driven missions around the world.

FREYRS

Freyrs Eyewear set out in 2016 to create affordable eyewear that does not compromise on quality. The Chicago based brand caters to all types of customers with various frames and lenses—not least its major A list fans. Did you know that Freyrs has been spotted on Jennifer Lawrence, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Olivia Wilde, among others? Say no more…

Katie Loxton

Katie Loxton is the go-to spot for personalized handbags, accessories, and gifts. Since launching in 2015 in the UK, the brand quickly saw success and expanded into different categories. Their products consist of high quality vegan leather that are made to add a sense of luxury to the everyday. Katie Loxton creates timeless and accessible designs that are a joy to own or to gift to others. The brand hopes to empower their customers, creating products that make you look good and feel good.

BC Handbags

BC Handbags began in 2006 with the desire to provide unique, chic, and exclusive bags to people all over the world. Their vision was to design pieces that complemented various styles and personalities, and they have certainly achieved that goal. The wholesale brand was started by couple Veronica and Gabriel Baldassini. BC Handbags are always made with trends, practicality, and charm in mind, as the company stays true to their original goal. The custom made fashion bags have something for everyone and every style.

