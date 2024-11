The stars aligned for this year’s LACMA Art + Film Gala, honoring the art of cinema. This year’s Gucci-sponsored event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art featured a range of statement ensembles on the red carpet. From Kim Kardashian‘s first appearance in Princess Diana’s Garrard cross necklace to Emily Ratajkowski‘s archive Donna Karan Collection dress, discover the best looks from the 2024 event.

Kim Kardashian in custom Gucci, Tallarico, Bvlgari, & Princess Diana’s Garrard necklace

Blake Lively in Tamara Ralph & Christian Louboutin

Kaia Gerber in Gucci & De Beers

Emily Ratajkowski in Donna Karan Collection & Rahaminov Diamonds

Charli XCX in Gucci

Cara Delevingne in Gucci

Yara Shahidi in Gucci

Law Roach in Ferragamo

Stella Maxwell in Dolca & Gabbana

Andrew Garfield in Gucci

Mona Tougaard in Gucci

Vittoria Ceretti in Gucci

Colman Domingo in Gucci

Chloë Sevigny in Saint Laurent

Omar Apollo in Gucci

Nicholas Alexander Chavez in Dunhill & Christian Louboutin

Cooper Koch in Gucci

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in Gucci

Nicholas Hoult in Dior by Kim Jones

Sabato De Sarno in Gucci

Reign Judge in Gucci

Anna Kendrick in Oscar de la Renta & Irene Neuwirth

Mikey Madison in Gucci

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

All images: Getty Images

