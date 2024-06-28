This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Sarah Harris is now editor at large at British Vogue.

2. Naomi Elizée is now senior fashion editor at Vogue.

3. Alison Edmond is now artistic and fashion director at The Hollywood Reporter.

4. Nicole Bamber is now head of US communications at Daily Mail.

5. Charlotte Klein is now features writer at New York magazine. Her role will begin July 15.

6. P. Claire Dodson is now associate culture director at Teen Vogue.

7. Peter Copping is now artistic director at Lanvin.

8. Fred Paginton is now executive creative director at Spring Studios.

9. Noelle Sadler is now vice president of marketing at PacSun. Her role will begin July 1.

10. Erika Reals is now senior commerce editor at Everyday Health Group.

11. Dhara Parikh is now senior manager, communications at Condé Nast.

12. Chaz Jordan is now creative advisor at Vayder.

13. Premoli and Di Bella are now creative directors at Sergio Soldano.

14. Estelle Wong is now public relations director at Mario Badescu.

15. Rachel Snyder is now account coordinator in the beauty division at SHADOW. Mackenzie Kean is now account coordinator in the beauty division at the company. Mia Fishman is now account coordinator in the fashion and retail division at the company.

16. Jamie Selletti is now account manager at BOLD PR.

17. Danielle Balzano is now assistant PR manager, insight and special projects at Gucci.

18. Mia Moumdjian is now junior publicist at KCD.

19. Caitlyn McKiernan and Coach have parted ways. She was previously senior coordinator, global public relations at the company.

20. Brittany Barnes and Nordstrom have parted ways. She was previously senior progaram manager, supplier diversity & product sustainability at the company.

21. Camryn Dilger and Blavity Inc. are parting ways. She was previously associate editor at the company.

Plus!

22. Purple PR is now representing RAINS.

23. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Silky Miracle.

24. LRJ Public Relations is now representing Hollywood Fashion Secrets.

25. Autumn Communications is now representing Stripes and Skin Laundry.

26. SEEN Group is now representing Provence Beauty.

27. VSJ Consulting is now representing Chandelier.

28. POSSE Los Angeles is now representing Kalaqtic.

29. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Long Drink.

30. LRJ PR & Communications is now representing Alyson Hoag.

31. Dalton Primeaux Digital is now representing Paula Hian.

32. DAZ PR is now representing Dr. Lesley Rabach and Dr. Morgan Rabach.

33. Taylor Meckley is now representing Lauren Wood.

34. Damiano David is now a global brand ambassador for Diesel.

35. Balmain and Disney’s The Lion King will launch a collaboration in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary. The line, which covers women’s and men’s fashion, shoes, handbags, and accessories, will be available on July 8.

36. SKIMS and Team USA have launched a collaboration of underwear, swimwear, and loungewear for the summer Olympics. The line features a campaign starring Team USA’s Olympic and Paralympic Games athletes Caeleb Dressel, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Jessica Long, Fred Kerley, and Nick Mayhugh.

37. LoveShackFancy and Cotton have launched a ready-to-wear collaboration. The line features a campaign starring Team USA gymnast Suni Lee.

