At just 27, model Brooks Nader is ready for her next era. The Sports Illustrated cover girl is recently single after calling it quits with her husband and taking control of what comes next. Nader took a break from her busy schedule to tell The Daily Summer how she’s been juggling her hectic life, why she keeps such close ties to her family, and hints at some exciting projects on the way.

What’s your schedule been like lately? It looks insane!

I’ve been surviving! It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve been able to take my sisters along for the ride on a lot of these work trips. It’s funny and hilarious to me when they say they’re going to be helpful on these trips and I book their flights and I become their assistants. [My sister] Grace Ann just came with me to the Sports Illustrated show in Miami and by the end of it, I think I worked for her. They’ve been fired as employees! [Laughs] It’s been nice having them around and nice being really busy. I have so many fun and exciting projects that I have going on this year. Having them around is so special for me. [Nader is the eldest of four girls.] I’m only 27, but I’m mother hen and they are my little chicklets. “Take Your Kid to Work” day is every day with these girls.

Where in the world are you now?

I’m in the Beverly Hills Hotel for some meetings. I love being here! I love every single square inch of this hotel. I’m currently in the Polo Lounge having breakfast. I love the staff. They’re so outstanding. They remember everything about you. The service is just incredible. I love taking meetings out at the pool. We did a meeting in the cabana. The problem with this property for me is that I never want to leave. I want to stay in my comfort zone!

Can’t blame you! You recently covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 60th-anniversary issue. What’s the experience been like shooting it and promoting it?

It has been so special. I was on the cover last year, so a double cover is such a pinch-me moment. It was a surprise to me that the legends would be on the cover, and I have a history with Christie Brinkley, who originally discovered me six years ago. To be in the issue and then to be posing with her and go down in history as a Sports Illustrated legend is one of the biggest full circle and pinch-me moments of my life and career. I’ve never been called a legend. I’m only 27! The brand has evolved so much over the years, and I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished and made space for every kind of woman. It’s an honor to be a part of it.

Tell us more about Christie discovering you.

I was 19 years old and just started modeling. I wanted to be in Sports Illustrated. My modeling agency told me I was a little too short or a little too that. They didn’t submit me, but I saw online that Sports Illustrated were doing an open casting call. I had no money, but I flew myself to Miami with the opportunity and hope of meeting the team. They were picking six girls out of thousands. They had SI models of years past like Christie do speed-dating interviews for two minutes with the girls. Whomever made an impression made the cut. Christie interviewed me and I was so giddy to be next to her. I had questions for her. I wanted to know her biggest piece of advice. She liked that.

What was her advice?

Always be on time, always have a good attitude, always have a smile on your face, and always be grateful. That’s what a legend was telling me! I made the top six, then a rookie, and then a cover model. Christie is now a mentor for me in a lot of ways. She gives me advice on relationships, work, clients, everything. I call her all the time!

Love that! One of the things we admire about you is that you’re very hands-on in your career and driving the wheel. Where do you think that comes from in you?

I love that you say that. I grew up with super humble beginnings—hardworking, blue- collar family. Living in New York and making money and being in the limelight was so far-fetched, they weren’t even discussed. They were laughable dreams and goals. I always knew I wanted to make a difference and make my life bigger than what it was in Louisiana. When I moved to New York, I was laughed out a hundred times over. People said they would be shocked if an agency looked at me, but that motivated me. I sent that first agency that said I had no shot of being in Sports Illustrated a signed copy of the issue with me on the cover. I think the best advice I’ve been given is that no one is going to make it happen like you’re going to make it happen. Don’t wait for a call, go catch the fish. You have to put in the work. No one is going to make you a star like you will.

You mentioned recently that this is Brooks “new era.” What do you envision that looking like?

In the past couple of months my self-growth has felt like stepping into a new era of confidence and going after exactly what I want. Not taking no for an answer. Knowing my worth. Not settling for anything less than my worth in every area of my life. I have a whole new sense of motivation and inspiration. We’re on this earth to go after what we want!

You recently sported blonde hair, which was a wig. What was it like being a blonde?

Everybody thought it was real. [My hairstylist] Mitchell Ramazon got the wig from [hairstylist] Chris Appleton. I loved being a blonde. I was a wild child for two days! I took on a whole new character. I had to get rid of the blonde. I thought I was one! We’re just trying everything in this new era!

Let’s talk about your family! Are you all on a group text? What’s the dynamic like?

There’s not a second that goes by in the day that we’re not in constant communication. We all know too much about each other. We joke that my dad is turning into a Nader sister. If you tell us something or do something with us, you should bet your bottom dollar that our dad knows. The other day we said we didn’t have time for a spray tan and my dad was like, “Why don’t you use St. Tropez?” The fact that my dad knows about St. Tropez self-tanner.… We need to get that guy on the golf course. He shouldn’t know about that.

Hilarious!

The four girls and I all live near one another. We all have keys to one another’s apartment. My apartment gets broken into the most. We have a library log to borrow clothes. You have to write down the day you’ve taken the item and the day you’ve returned. There’s a lot outstanding!

It’s our Hamptons Most Stylish issue. What designers do you love?

Ronny Kobo’s new collection is insane! Saint Laurent is my go-to. I just did the swimwear campaign for L’AGENCE and that collection is so chic. I love Christopher Esber. I love Alaïa. And I’m loving Ferragamo’s new era!

What do you do for fun or to relax?

I need to make time to go on trips that are solely just for fun. I have fun everywhere I go. I have fun at the events and meeting the hair and makeup people and the editors. It’s a lot of fun for me. Because I’m on this crazy schedule right now, I make every room I go into my own party.

What do you like to do in the Hamptons?

I love the Hamptons! I like going to Surf Lodge; I always have fun. I love walking on the beach in Amagansett, going to Round Swamp Farm, and cooking with friends, or hanging by the pool, or walking and looking at the gorgeous houses in East Hampton.

What else do you have coming up?

The Naders sisters and I have a fun project coming that’s been a long time coming, and I think everyone will get a kick out of it. I’m also taking over a denim brand. That will be announced this year. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we come up with. I’m excited to wear all the pieces and see everyone else wearing it. I’m also an investor in DIBS Beauty. I’ve been a fan of the brand for a long time. I’m all about thinking ahead of the curve—how brands have changed, how they talk to customers, so models and personalities need to as well. That’s why DIBS and I work so well together. We understand that pictures no longer speak a thousand words, and in a world where people are bombarded by 15-second bits, consistency and continuity will win out!

Sounds like you’re on your way to being Brooks Nader, multihyphenate.

That’s the goal!

Photos (unless noted): Derek Kettela and styling by Gabriela Langone

Read our latest issue HERE!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.