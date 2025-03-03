Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison, & More Win Big At The 2025 Oscars

The Oscars returned to our screens to honor top film performances and productions on Sunday night. This year’s top honors went to Mikey Madison (Best Actress), Adrien Brody (Best Actor), Zoe Saldaña (Best Supporting Actress), and Kieran Culkin (Best Supporting Actor). The night’s most-awarded picture was indie hit Anora, which—in addition to Madison’s major win—took home trophies for Best Picture and Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing for Sean Baker. Paul Tazewell notably took home the Best Costume Design trophy for Wicked, which also won Best Production Design as well. Naturally, there were plenty of fashionable moments on the red carpet and the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty to note—which you can check out on our Instagram!

Paris Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 Season Kicks Off

Bonjour! Paris Fashion Week has officially begun its the Spring 2025 season, kicking off with indie labels including Kimhekim, Abra, Vaquera, and Weinsanto. However, that’s just the start—tomorrow features shows by Dior and Undercover, plus Alaïa’s first ready-to-wear collection on the official PFW schedule. The week will also host a range of hotly anticipated designer debuts, including Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford, Sarah Burton at Givenchy, and Julian Klausner at Dries Van Noten. Additional shows to keep an eye on include Courrèges, Rochas, Stella McCartney, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Rabanne, Schiaparelli, Victoria Beckham, Chanel, Miu Miu, and Saint Laurent. With the industry’s biggest names and freshest talents on the scene, PFW’s sure to bring plenty of fashion fanfare!

Banana Republic Checks Into The White Lotus For A Vacation-Ready Collaboration

Banana Republic is teaming up with HBO’s The White Lotus on a chic new fashion collab! Inspired by the spirit of travel and the drama show’s third season, set in Thailand, the brand has launched a limited-edition line of men’s and women’s pieces. The collection includes a range of camp-collar shirts, shorts, trousers, and lightweight dresses, plus bucket hats and headbands, all boosted by embroidery and botanical and geometric prints in hues of yellow, red, purple, turquoise, and navy blue. Fittingly, the brand cast new White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger alongside Shanina Shaik for the campaign, embracing dressing for a breezy tropical oasis. We’re already grabbing our passports! The full collection, which retails from $40 to $300, launches on BananaRepublic.com and in 26 select Banana Republic stores on March 6.

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

BOSS Will Present The New Art Basel Awards

Chic label BOSS is expanding outside of fashion with its latest project: the Art Basel Awards. Stemming from a shared commitment to creativity, the brand will be presenting the inaugural event in June, which honors artists—and their supporters—that are innovating the arts and culture scene. The Awards themselves span 9 categories, including emerging, established, and iconic artists, curators, museums and institutions, patrons, allies, cross-disciplinary creators, and mediaand storytellers. During the event, 36 individuals and organizations will be rewarded with medals by an international expert jury overseen by Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel’s director of fairs and exhibition platforms. Afterwards, the 36 medalists will award 12 gold medals to recipients that are tailored to each individual. Each artist who receives one of these gold medals will be given a range of awards based on their category, including an exhibition stage (Emerging category), an Art Basel project commission (Established category), and a mentoring partnership (Iconic category). However, there’s more to come: the initial 36 medalists will be announced in May and celebrated with a June reception at Art Basel’s Swiss exhibition, with the following 12 gold medal winners honored at Art Basel Miami Beach in December.

V Announces Editor Promotions & A New Gig For Nicola Formichetti

Congratulations are in order for V magazine! The title’s US edition has appointed stylist Nicola Formichetti as its fashion director-at-large, while Anna Trevelyan has been promoted to senior fashion editor. Longtime digital fashionista Kevin Ponce has also been promoted to editor at the publication and its VMAN title, which was shared online last week. The slate of new roles follows V‘s range of digital and print covers this year, which have included appearances by Lisa, Cooper Koch, and Maria Klaumann.

Priya Shukla Leaves Vera Wang

This just in: Priya Shukla has left Vera Wang! The longtime senior vice president of global communications shared her exit from the brand on LinkedIn, just shy of her 20-year mark after beginning as Wang’s executive assistant in 2006. Shukla’s departure also follows close colleague Keith Lissner‘s exit from Wang—which he commemorated with a “Freedom”-themed party on social media—after he served as executive vice president of design since 2011. Both Shukla and Lissner’s exits come shortly after Wang’s brand was acquired by WHP Global in December, initially announced in Vogue Business.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.