Demna’s Gucci Appointment Sparks Lukewarm Reactions—And Lowered Stock!?

After Gucci‘s appointment of Demna as its new artistic director on Thursday, there’s been a ripple effect throughout the fashion industry—but it hasn’t been positive. Widespread posts about the news haven’t sparked excitement from editors or content creators, with many puzzled as to how Demna’s gig will connect to Gucci’s heritage. In particular, StyleZeitgeist founder Eugene Rankin took to Instagram to criticize the choice, with a sarcastic comment deeming the move as hiring “a tired one-trick pony from one of our houses to destroy our cash cow.” Yikes! However, a worse signifier took place when Kering (also parent company of Balenciaga, where Demna was creative director before Gucci)’s stock dropped by 12.7% after the appointment, according to Investing.com. The total losses amounted to $3 billion, sparking instant notice as it didn’t only affect Gucci—but Kering itself, and by extension the rest of the company’s portfolio. But the low stocks are just the latest issue hitting Gucci, which faced a 19% drop in sales midway through 2024—a decline which continued, and was certainly considered when the brand parted ways with former creative director Sabato de Sarno in February. Needless to say, only time will tell how Gucci under Demna fares in the coming months.

Kim Kardashian Covers The Perfect Magazine‘s New Pin-Up Zine!

Zines are back—and so is Kim Kardashian! The businesswoman has teamed up with Steven Klein and Fashion Media Award honoree Jahleel Weaver for The Perfect Magazine‘s new zine, the “Pin-Up issue.” Inspired by humanity’s relationship with technology and fantasy, the shoot finds Kardashian posing in lacy lingerie, feathered heels, and coiled diamonds for a surrealist fashion moment. Within her accompanying interview by Michael Holden, Kardashian opens up about the role social media and tech have played in her private and public lives over the years. You can order your own copies—which ship out March 25—from ThePerfectMagazine.com now!

“I’ll post what I want to post,” Kardashian says of her social media habits. “I try to not talk about people and be kind and do things to not hurt people’s feelings. The stuff that I post about myself…I try not to have an opinion on it.”

All images: Steven Klein

Dua Lipa Gets Sun-Kissed for YSL Beauty’s New Libra Scent

Who’s ready to hit the beach! Dua Lipa certainly is, seen soaking up the sun in YSL Beauty’s new campaign for its latest Libra scent, Libra L’eau New parfum de peau, encased in a sleek matte bottle with gold hardware. Inspired by Mediterranean summers, the refreshing new fragrance features notes of orange blossom, lavender, green mandarin, and bergamot—and is notably YSL’s first perfume without ethyl alcohol. The moment also marks Lipa’s most recent campaign as the brand’s beauty ambassador, following appearances in ads for its Make Me Blush blush and Libre Flowers and Flames eau de parfum.

Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up With Lilysilk For A Chic Capsule Collab

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart is bringing her elegant eye to your everyday wardrobe with an exclusive Lilysilk capsule collection! The 11-piece line embraces effortless luxury with silk suiting, wrap dresses, and more designed for travel, business, and everything in between. The limited-edition capsule is elevated with jewel tones, classic black-and-white combos, and day-to-night silhouettes—all key to Stewart’s sharp styling, seen on stars like Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, and Viola Davis. Each piece embodies Stewart’s signature red carpet polish, but with the comfort and versatility of everyday wear. You can find the full line now on Lilysilk.con and the brand’s Manhattan flagship store!

All images: Courtesy of Lilysilk

Manolo Blahnik Celebrates Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Manolo’s coming to Miami! On Thursday, Manolo Blahnik toasted its new boutique in Miami’s vibrant Design District. After CEO Kristina Blahnik and DACRA CEO Craig Robins cut the opening ribbon, attendees gathered inside to discover Blahnik’s newest spring collections and Nick Leith-Smith’s interior design. Champagne and candy were served while everyone explored the store and received painted hat monograms, before musicians led the chic group to ZZ’s Club for an elegant dinner—complete with themed margaritas, caipirinha, and a live flamenco performance! Guests included Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, Paola Alberdi, Rachael Russell, Tina Stuck, Georges Coupet, Ashley Arguello, Ernesto Arguello, Chanda Carroll, and Olivia Elliot.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.