This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jerry Hall has signed with The Lions for US management and representation. Stella Maxwell has also returned to the company for representation.

2. Veronica Leoni is now creative director of Calvin Klein Collection.

3. Kristie Dash is now head of beauty partnerships at Meta.

4. Kevin LeBlanc is now style editor at Nylon.

5. Hannah Oh is now shopping editor at Cosmopolitan.

6. Rod Manley, CMO at Burberry, will part ways with the brand at the end of 2024.

7. Carly O’Connell is now press treatment coordinator at Cartier. Hallie Saculla is now manager, international communications at the brand.

8. Allison Wachtfogel is now senior account executive at Edelman.

9. Claudia Barnard is now account executive at Michele Marie PR.

10. Meaghan Cohen is now senior director, media relations at KCD.

11. Cullen Parrish is now marketing and brand director at Colin O’Connor Productions.

12. Tara Larson is now PR assistant at Cancel Communications.

13. Alex Kessler and British Vogue have parted ways.

Plus!

14. Ellen Molina is now representing Scarlett Chase, Giannillo Salon, Medalist Skin, Vintage Havana, Surf Gypsy, and Ocean Drive.

15. Modeworld is now representing Yie Yie and VADA.

16. DLX Paris is now representing Monde Singulier.

17. Brandsway Creative is now representing WYR.

18. Zoë Kravitz is now a brand ambassador and collaborator for Jessica McCormack.

19. Del Core has opened a new flagship store at 789 Madison Avenue in New York City.

20. Banana Republic has opened its new flagship store at 522 Broadway in Soho, New York City.

21. Kvrt Stvff has opened a pop-up store from May 29-June 9 at 21 Spring Street in New York City.

22. Proenza Schouler and Vans have released a collaborative sneaker collection.

23. Bare Necessities and Padma Lakshmi have released a swimwear and lingerie collaboration.

24. Puma and Coperni have released a collaboration featuring fashion, bags, and sneakers.

25. Lele Sadoughi and the Metropolitan Museum of Art have released a collaborative jewelry, handbag, and hair accessories collection.

26. Anti Social Social Club and NASA are releasing a capsule collection. The line of ready-to-wear and home goods will be available for purchase on June 1.

27. Zara and TwoJeys are releasing a fashion collaboration, available for purchase on June 3.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

