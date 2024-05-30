The Met & Lele Sadoughi’s New Collaboration Is A Work Of Art

She’s like a Monet…but in this case, it’s a good thing, where Lele Sadoughi is concerned. The designer has released her latest accessories collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, just in time for summer.

Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi’s new collection with the Met embraces her penchant for whimsical elegance, while also paying tribute to the institutions beloved artists and some of their most famed works. Among those on the moodboard? Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre Auguste-Renoir, and Gustav Klimt.

“Working alongside The Metropolitan Museum of Art for our inaugural Met x Lele Sadoughi collaboration has truly been an honor,” said Sadoughi. “I believe The Met is the most iconic and beloved New York art institution. I have been fortunate to roam the hallways for decades, and most recently, have taken my kids to visit my favorite pieces of art. I always find myself wandering into the galleries that house the nineteenth century European paintings. For our first Met x Lele Sadoughi collaboration, I have selected six treasured artists represented in The Met: Cezanne, Degas, Kilmt, Monet, Renoir, and Van Gogh. I feel honored to have had the opportunity to interpret masterpieces into wearable, three-dimensional art.”

Indeed, references to these artists’ and Sadoughi’s own signatures are seen throughout the collection. Monet’s “Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies” is referenced with blooming stud earrings, embellished and embroidered headbands, and a sweet green lily pad handbag. Meanwhile, Degas’ “Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen” statue gets the fashion treatment with gilded ballet slipper stud earrings and a pearl charm necklace. Van Gogh’s “Wheat Field With Cypresses” is also stylishly featured across Sadoughi’s bow barrette, a knotted headband, and her viral Water Lily enamel drop earrings. However, this is just a small sampling of the accessories range’s earrings, necklaces, and hair barrettes, which are joined by a belt, a collar, a clutch, a fascinator, and a brooch inspired by more of the aforementioned artists’ works. For those wanting to match with any mini-me’s in their life, the $55 to $200 range also includes kids’ hair accessories.

“Collaborations are most successful when they are supported by a personal connection to art in the Museum, and The Met x Lele Sadoughi epitomizes that,” said Josh Romm, the Met’s head of global licensing and partnerships. “Lele’s passion for The Met is evident in every aspect of the project, and her carefully chosen embellishments call attention to the details that make the original works of art so beloved. Her attention-grabbing designs are sure to spark conversation about 5,000 years of art and we look forward to exploring works across The Met’s 19 curatorial departments for future collections.”

Sadoughi’s collaboration with the Met is her first in the arts, following popular collabs with SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Liberty, NuWallpaper, and the MLB. The Met x Lele Sadoughi collection can now be found at Sadoughi’s website and boutiques. The line’s hair accessories can also be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s gift shop and its online store.

All images: Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi

