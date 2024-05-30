Veronica Leoni will lead Calvin Klein Collection to the runway as new creative director

Veronica Leoni has been named the new creative director of Calvin Klein Collection. In an announcement by the brand, Leoni was named as the house’s latest designer—and one who will lead its upcoming return to the runway, following a five-year hiatus from fashion shows. Previously, Leoni worked for Jil Sander, Céline, Moncler, and The Row, which sharply aligns with Klein’s signature modern minimalism. She follows Raf Simons meh stint and Francisco Costa’s epic run at the brand. Her first collection, which covers womenswear, menswear, underwear, and accessories, will be part of the Fall 2025 season.

“I’m thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to write a new chapter of the Calvin Klein story,” Leoni said. “For decades, Calvin Klein interpreted the idea of bold self-expression, and I am willing to empower it with a strong accent on style and creativity. I’m deeply thankful to Eva Serrano for her vision and trust. My career has been marked by inspiring encounters with some of the most visionary women in fashion and she is one of them. I also want to thank PVH CEO Stefan Larsson for the amazing opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential brands of American fashion.” All eyes are on Leoni!

The CFDA & Vogue announce CFDA/Vogue‘s Fashion Fund 2024 finalists

The CFDA and Vogue‘s namesake CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is back! As reported by Vogue, the annual event—which awards financial support to New York-based designers—will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, awarding $300,000 to the winner and $100,000 each to two runners-up later in the year. 2024’s finalists are representative of New York’s rising stars crafting fashion that’s sustainable, genderless, and wholeheartedly modern: Grace Ling, Sebastien Ami by Sebastien and Marianne Amisial, Connor McKnight, Kate Barton, Presley Oldham, L’Enchanteur by Dynasty and Soull Ogun, Phipps by Spencer Phipps, Jane Wade, 5000 by Taylor Thompson, and Wiederhoeft by Jackson Wiederhoeft. This year’s panel of judges is equally starry, including Steven Kolb, Anna Wintour, Mark Holgate, Nicole Phelps, Eva Chen, Roopal Patel, Rickie de Sole, Paloma Elsesser, Aurora James, and Thom Browne.

Proenza Schouler x Vans debut a plush sneaker collaboration

Proenza Schouler and Vans are teaming up on a new collaboration! Design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have combined their sharp style with Vans’ skateboarding heritage, resulting in the Puffy Slip-On: a padded version of Vans’ staple Classic Slip-On sneaker. This $200 iteration features glossy soles and soft leather uppers in black, white, and cream colorways for a minimalist statement. You can look for the collaboration now on Vans’ website, as well as Proenza Schouler’s Greene Street boutique and website.

“We are honored to be collaborating with Vans to reinterpret their iconic Slip-On silhouette using Proenza Schouler brand codes,” McCollough and Hernandez said. “A shared appreciation for strong design and fine craftsmanship informed the project from beginning to end. We couldn’t be more excited to finally share this project with all of you today.”

All images: Alessio Bolzoni/Courtesy of Vans

Blackpink star Lisa kicks off summer in Kith’s Summer 2024 campaign

Balckpink’s Lisa is bringing her signature nonchalant cool to Kith! The streetwear brand has tapped the K-pop star as the face of its sun-drenched Summer 2024 campaign, inspired by international travel. As seen in the new imagery, Lisa poses in a variety of Kith’s new matching sets, shirts, swimwear, silky loungewear, and minidresses in hues of black, white, green, red, pink, and blue. The breezy nature is emphasized from details including guava and palm tree prints, multicolored stripes, and color-blocked crochet. You can discover the collection when it launches on Kith’s stores, website, and app on May 31.

All images: Courtesy of Kith

