Bad Bunny Strips Down For Calvin Klein’s Steamy Underwear Campaign

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Bad Bunny? The rapper’s making waves for his sexy new shoot for Calvin Klein‘s new Spring 2025 campaign, posing in just his boxers and briefs—and the occasional tank top. The steamy images and new “Do You Have Your Calvins On?” video shot by Mario Sorrenti have already made the rounds online, and we’ve spotted a massive opening on CK’s SoHo billboard—which we’re sure will be covered with Benito’s sexy shoot ASAP! The sensual star is the latest heartthrob to pose in his Calvins for the brand, joining the ranks of Jeremy Allen White, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Anthony Ramos, Jacob Elordi, Odell Beckham Jr., Mahershala Ali, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, and more. You can check out his exact styles from the campaign—featuring CK’s new stretchy, comfort-focused Icon Cotton Stretch underwear and socks—now on CalvinKlein.com.

All images: Mario Sorrenti

Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, & More Win Big At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Winner, winner! iHeartRadio hosted its annual iHeartRadio Music Awards last night in Los Angeles, honoring the most-played songs and artists on iHeartRadio’s app and stations throughout 2024. This year’s top honors went to Lady Gaga (iHeartRadio Innovator Award), Mariah Carey (iHeartRadio Icon Award), and Nelly (iHeartRadio Landmark Award). Additional winners included Billie Eilish and Finneas (Album of the Year), Gracie Abrams (iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award), Sabrina Carpenter (Pop Artist of the Year), GloRilla (Hip-Hop Artist of the Year), and Benson Boone (Song of the Year, for “Beautiful Things”). Taylor Swift was notably awarded the ceremony’s Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year trophies—and though she wasn’t in attendance, the musician did film a special video acceptance speech—and, while noticeably wearing a snake necklace, appeared to hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be her next record! The night was complete with performances by Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly and Tori Kelly.

All images: Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

Gabriela Hearst Is One Of National Geographic‘s New “National Geographic 33″ Stars

National Geographic has a new honor—and it’s been bestowed to Gabriela Hearst! The designer is one of 33 honorees for the magazine’s new “National Geographic 33″ list, which spotlights individuals that are improving the world. The inaugural list includes people who are impacting the world with their work across climate change, research, humanitarian aid, social equity, and more causes, including Selena Gomez, Jason Momoa, Michelle Yeoh, Arlo Parks, Jeremy Jones, Pattie Gonia, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, and many more. You can discover the mag’s impactful list now on NationalGeographic.com.

Christian Siriano Is Hosting A Major Sample Sale This Week!

Christian Siriano will throw a massive sample sale in NYC this week from Wednesday-Friday. Held from 11am-6pm EST, the special shop at 495 Broadway will feature the beloved designer’s signature women’s clothing in sizes 2 to 18, with prices up to 80% off retail. With a repertoire for sharp tailoring, dynamic eveningwear, and a celebrity dressing list ranging from Selma Blair to Whoopi Goldberg, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy.

Michael Kors Makes His Amazon Debut

Michael Kors is setting up shop…this time, at Amazon. The designer has just launched his storefront on Amazon.con, offering his namesake line of versatile handbags, accessories, and clothing on the shopping platform for the first time ever. Kors’ first marketplace drops include pieces from his breezy new Spring 2025 collection, including his newest women’s and men’s fashion, accessories, handbags, footwear, watches, and sunglasses. To mark the occasion, Kors and muse Suki Waterhouse will co-host a chic private dinner at Aman New York. Well be sure to visit Amazon.com/MichaelKors for a new outfit after our invites come in!

Is Gracie Abrams Moving To NYC!?

Just want to be close to you! Gracie Abrams is following in the footsteps of mentor Taylor Swift and making the move to New York City! The young Los Angeles-based musician has just purchased purchased a penthouse apartment in Greenwich Village for $6 million, according to Curbed. The star’s famed digs at 1 Fifth Ave are one of the city’s most exclusive—but not to worry! She’ll have plenty of star neighbors nearby, including Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, and more. Welcome to the Big Apple, Gracie!

Kenny Flowers & Margaritaville Soak Up The Sun With Their Beachy Collab

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! Kenny Flowers has teamed up with Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville for a beach-ready collaboration, inspired by Buffett’s own fave Flowers shirts. The duo’s capsule includes a range of men’s Hawaiian shirts, plus dresses, hats, T-shirts, cover-ups, golf wear, and matching men’s, women’s, and kid’s swimwear splashed with lush tropical patterns and breezy prints that can be worn from the beach to the bar. The collab also coincides with Flowers’ landmark 10th anniversary, making it particularly special. The full range can be found on KennyFlowers.com and select Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts starting today.

All images: Courtesy of Kenny Flowers

