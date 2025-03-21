This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jonathan Anderson and Loewe have parted ways. He was creative director at the company since 2013.

2. Nick Wooster is now creative consultant at Allen Edmonds.

3. Kathryn Vandervalk is now vice president of audience development and innovation for lifestyle at Hearst.

4. Stephen Carberry is now vice president, marketing at PLTFRM.

5. Tara González is now senior social editor at Who What Wear. She was previously senior fashion editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

6. Wendy Vazquez is now senior shopping writer at Dotdash Meredith.

7. Jeanne Lo is now director, PR & corporate communications at Marquee Brands.

8. Lucy Thornhill is now junior account executive at MVPR.

9. Tatiana Sitaro is now account manager at Autumn Communications.

10. Eleanor Timon is now account coordinator at L52 Communications.

11. Samantha Cocchi is now social media content creation specialist at Kiss Products, Inc.

12. Chandra Magnuson is now senior manager, advocacy and influencer at Redken.

13. Khalea Underwood is now global copy manager at Lululemon.

14. Rachel Kaplan and Lafayette 148 have parted ways.

Plus!

15. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Awe Inspired, Sanamama, and Porter Lyons.



16. SHADOW is now representing Beyond Yoga.

17. Agentry PR is now representing JanSport.

18. Beach House PR is now representing BUXOM Cosmetics.

19. MP-IMC is now representing The Texture of Change, a new initiative by the L’Oreal Professional Products Division.

20. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Arbonne.

21. Redgert Communications is now representing Paloceras Eyewear.

22. Avant Collective is now representing LANATIV.

23. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Ripple + Home.

24. Clark Caspi is now representing Jonak Paris.

25. Cosmopolitan has launched a new column, “The Afterglow,” by Beth Gillette. The column will focus on the ties between beauty and dating today.

16. Ford Models agent Georgia Makely has launched a new podcast, “Talking Fashion,” on Spotify and Apple. The podcast focuses on the careers of current fashion designers, editors, and influencers, with subjects including Genesis Webb, Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kassell, Mandy Lee, Jake Fleming, Tara González, Gia Kuan, Candace Marie, and Gigi Goode.

