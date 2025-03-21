Former Vanity Fair Writer Bryan Burrough Reveals A $500K Salary—For 3 Articles—Over 25 Years!

Yes, you read that correctly! Bryan Burrough, former Vanity Fair writer, was paid nearly half a million dollars annually for three feature stories while at the publication from 1992 to 2017, according to his new op-ed for the Yale Review. Burrough discusses his “obscene” past salary while reflecting on his previous 25-year tenure at Vanity Fair in its “heyday” under Graydon Carter, which featured an annual salary of $498,141 for three 10,000-word articles—amounting to a grand total of $12,453,525 over the term. On top of that, Burrough shared he’d earn between $15,000 to $25,000 per story from Hollywood studios if they optioned an article as movie source material. And the glitz continues with his notes on jet-set editor lifestyles of yore: any breakfast could be expensed, Vanity Fair would expense dinner parties at writers’ homes, and editors were given town cars to move around town—plus covered moving costs, interest-free loans for home purchases, and an on-site “eyebrow lady.” Those were the days!

Sparks Fly On Alex Consani’s Fried Chicken Date With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s latest date at the chicken shop is…Alex Consani! The star model sits down over French fries and fried chicken, modeling her eyeglasses and lunch during Dimoldenberg’s latest “Chicken Shop Date” interview. During their chat, Consani opens up about her drink of choice (vodka!), her romantic and artistic tendencies, if she’d ever go to space, if fashion shows are good places to fall in love, and what makes date not awkward—plus, how 2025 is her potential year of being single!

“My favorite thing to do is not bring my wallet—that always makes it awkward,” Consani says regarding dating. “One time I went on a date with someone—I have a lot of interesting date stories, babe, I need to tell you about this one in particular. I didn’t bring my wallet, and I guess neither did he!”

Celine Wants To Dress You For Pilates

Listen up, Pilates princesses! Celine has just released a limited-edition Pilates collection merging fitness and fashion. The brand’s new range of products includes a leather-trimmed jump rope, water bottle, kettlebell, and dumbbells, a Triomphe-printed yoga mat and yoga bricks, and a gym bag and weighted bracelets crafted from the label’s signature Triomphe canvas. Elsewhere in the luxe capsule—which retails from $205 to $3,250—the brand’s added a line of black and pink technical jersey and viscose performance wear. Coordinating with these are evergreen pieces like its lace-up jogger sneakers, ribbed socks, and baseball caps. Chic! You can get your wellness fix with a dash of fashion now on Celine.com.

