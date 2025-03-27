Everything We Know About Coachella 2025!

Coachella is on the horizon! The annual music event will return to the California for two weekends in April, bringing a burst of star power to the desert—plus plenty offestival fashions, packed parties, and more. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far about Coachella’s 2025 edition, from dates to performances, exclusive events, and more. Don’t forget your SPF!

When is Coachella 2025?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held over two weekends: April 11 to 13, and April 18 to 20. Both will be hosted on the sprawling grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The Stagecoach Festival will also be returning on April 25-27.

Who’s performing at Coachella?

As usual, Coachella’s lineup is filled with dynamic musicians, ranging from established names to rising stars. Both weekends will feature headlining sets from Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Lisa, and FKA twigs (April 11 and 18), Green Day, Charli XCX, The Misfits, and Clairo (April 12 and 19), and Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, and XG (April 13 and 20), among numerous others. Guests can also catch performances from a wide variety of artists during each weekend, including Marina, Lola Young, Parcels, The Marías, The Prodigy, GloRilla, Saint Jhn, Mustard, The Go-Go’s, Damian Lazarus, Coco & Breezy, T-Pain, Japanese Breakfast, Darkside, The Dare, Glass Beams, Jimmy Eat World, Kraftwerk, Beabadoobee, Ty Dolla $ign, Shaboozey, Arca, Wisp, The Beaches, and many more.

What’s the party scene like this year?

Aside from the festival itself, parties and soirées across Indio are taking place. REVOLVE will fête VIP’s with an exclusive weekend of experiences starting on April 10, including a FWRD dinner at Mister Parker, a golf outing with Dwyane Wade and REVOLVE’s annual pool party—this year, hosted by Kylie Jenner’s Sprinter Vodka Soda. The retailer will keep the party going on April 12 with its famed REVOLVE Festival in Thermal, Calif., featuring a “Desert Mirage” theme and activations by REVOLVE and FWRD. On Friday, April 11, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila will host its 818 Outpost party from 1pm to 6pm with a 1970s Autocamp theme, complete with music by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), limited-edition 818 merchandise drops, and treats from Sprinter Vodka Soda, rhode, Postmates, Skechers, CELSIUS Energy, Good American, Califia Farms, ONE/SIZE, Business & Pleasure Co., Saint James Iced Tea, HydroJug, QUAY, Late July Snacks, Uber One, and more, presented by The h.wood Group. Across April 11, 12, and 13, electronic events producer Framework will host “Framework in the Desert” parties with performances by Max Styler, Alesso, and Mau P, according to Billboard. During the festival, True Religion will throw its annual Buddhafest party celebrating its “Own Your True” campaign with Sexyy Redd. No word yet if Coachella’s legendary Neon Carnival bash will return—but we’re keeping our fingers crossed! We also hear rumors that Pandora and Loop Earplugs have sponsored VIP’s attending this year, hinting at potential events as well. TBD!

Will there be special Coachella product launches or activations?

It’s a given that labels across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle will release limited-edition Coachella products and capsule lines overlapping with the music festival, both in-person and online (for those who missed getting tickets!). Brands including REVOLVE, Loop Earplugs, BRU Eyewear, Colourpop Cosmetics, and more have released Coachella-themed products, collections, and curated edits ahead of the festival, ensuring everyone’s dressed and properly prepared for the occasion. The festival’s on-site activations and pop-ups, however, remain to be seen.

Which stars are attending Coachella this year?

Aside from the celebs gracing the stage, Coachella’s crowd is equally star-studded. No word yet on who’s going to be out and about—though we’re crossing our fingers to spot regulars like Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Thorne, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Bieber, Victoria Justice, and more!

