Inside Manolo Blahnik’s Chic Hamptons Soirée!

The shoe brand celebrated its Fall 2024 collection in East Hampton

written by Aaron Royce

While the Hamptons are always a stylish locale to visit, Manolo Blahnik upped the ante last week. The Daily Summer co-hosted a special cocktail party with the brand for its Fall 2024 collections, alongside Dr. Dendy Engelman and fashion consultant Joanna Hillman.

Throughout Blahnik’s boutique on 52 Main Street in East Hampton, guests mingled while sipping refreshing Hampton Water rosé. The brand’s vibrant Fall 2024 collections of women’s and men’s shoes—including chic pumps, sandals, boots, sneakers, and loafers—were on full display with a burst of color. Dr. Dendy’s recommended  products were also shown within the boutique, including Medik8 skincare, Sqween SPF, and Glo Skin Beauty lip glosses.

Guests had the opportunity to shop Blahnik’s Fall designs in-person, ensuring a well-heeled season ahead. Throughout the cocktail affair, attendees tried on the label’s various styles—including its Maysale mules, Lamisan sandals, and beloved Hangisi heels.

Attendees included Jenny Ruff, Netso Sebarnes, Yadrian Gonzalez, Charlotte Bickley, Andrew Werner, Vincent Festa III, and many more.

In addition to their various shoe purchases, guests also took home goodie bags with a Medik8 cleanser and facial cream, Glo Skin Beauty lip glosses, Sqween SPF, and an elegant print of Manolo Blahnik’s signature shoe sketches.

Take a closer look at the party, below:

Images: Alexander Enock

