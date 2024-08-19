Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer

This quick-fix for tired eyes blends high fashion with advanced skincare technology

by Moriel Mizrahi
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer (Courtesy of Chanel)

What: Chanel‘s Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer is a two-step treatment designed to quickly refresh the under-eye area. The treatment starts with a roll-on serum, followed by hydrogel eye patches to reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark circles. Each onrushing eye patch also features the iconic Chanel logo for a chicly stylish spin on skincare.

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer

Who: The house of Chanel has been synonymous with luxury and innovation across fashion and beauty since its founding in 1909. Today, Chanel continues to set trends and push the boundaries of skincare technology, developing products that honor its rich heritage while addressing modern beauty concerns.

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer

Why: This dermatologist-approved system works quickly to soothe and brighten the eye contour, offering a noticeable difference after just one application. The serum’s roll-on applicator stimulates the skin to easily absorb Chanel’s exclusive 3.5-DA compound of dicaffeoylquinic acid, which reduces inflammation and dark circles. Additionally, its clean black and white color palette will make a sharp statement both on your vanity counter and on Instagram—where the youth-preserving patches have gone viral.

Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer

How much: $145 for 10 sets of patches.

Where: Chanel.com and select retailers.

