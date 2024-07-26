Paul Andrew’s New Role, Appointments At Hearst, Elle, & Editorialist, & More Moves To Peruse!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Paul Andrew is now creative director at Sergio Rossi.

2. Emily Cole is now executive vice president, women’s creative director and product strategy, at Kenneth Cole Productions.

3. Akhil Shrivastava is now chief financial officer and executive vice president at Estée Lauder Companies.

4. Vanessa Wallace is now chief marketing officer at Savage X Fenty.

5. Sarah Maberry is now fashion and luxury commerce editor at Hearst.

6. Harry Archer is now fashion trends and news editor at Editorialist.

7. Alexis Bennett Parker is now commerce content lead at Elle.

8. Grace Smith is now content updates editor at Travel + Leisure.

9. Lexi Herrick is now senior director of audience development, social media & analytics at Allure. Kassidy Silva is now director of social media at the company.

10. Momodou Njie is now senior account coordinator at PR Consulting.

11. Tiffany Katehakis is now copy manager at Club Monaco.

12. Willie Norris is now creative director at TomboyX.

13. Derek Brake is now senior vice president of strategic initiatives & business development at IFP Communications.

14. Dana Wade is now director of social media at Eos.

15. Peter Hawkings and Tom Ford have parted ways. He was previously creative director of the company.

16. Paul Helbers and Fforme have parted ways. He was previously creative director of the company.

17. Candice Brew and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis have parted ways.

Plus!

18. Krupp Group is now representing Kenneth Cole.

19. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing LolaVie.

20. Bollare is now representing Mise En Scène.

21. Azzi & Co. is now representing Instituto Protea.

22. Nouveau Communications is now representing Testament Beauty.

23. Autumn Communications is now representing Society6, SuperOrdinary, SUGARED + BRONZED, and Training Mate.

24. Van Etten PR is now representing Tomorrow-Today Beauty.

25. PR Consulting is now representing Heroes and Pearl Box.

26. IFP Communications is now representing Holston House Hotel and Miracle Milkookies.

27. American Exchange Group has acquired Indie Lee.

28. Lisa is now house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

29. LoveShackFancy is collaborating with Stanley Cup on a capsule of printed portable cups. The line will launch on August 6.

30. Marc Jacobs has launched The Sunglasses collection, a variety of three eyewear styles within the brand’s “The Items” accessories collection.

31. Camilla Morrone stars in Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2024 campaign.

32. Zooey Deschanel stars in Vera Bradley’s Fall 2024 campaign.

33. Coco Gauff and Trevor Lawrence star American Eagle’s Fall 2024 campaign.

34. Anna Cleveland stars in Tessa Fontana’s Fall 2024 campaign.

35. Joško Gvardiol stars in Mackage’s Fall 2024 campaign.

36. Cara Delevingne, Ethel Cain, Little Simz, Minnie, and Caitlin Soetendal star in Miu Miu’s Fall 2024 campaign.

37. Ashtin Earle stars in Edie Parker’s “Summer Daze” campaign.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.