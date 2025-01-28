Stella McCartney Breaks Up With LVMH

The latest breakup to hit the fashion industry? Stella McCartney and LVMH. The designer’s namesake label has parted ways with LVMH after she repurchased its minority stake held by the company, according to Reuters. Previously, LVMH purchased that minority stake in McCartney’s brand in 2019, following her 50% stake repurchase from ex-partner Kering that year. However, even though she’s back in full control, McCartney isn’t fully done with LVMH! The designer will still remain the corporation’s global ambassador on sustainability, advising CEO Bernard Arnault and his team on various issues relating to environmental protection, materials, and more.

Lady Gaga Tells Elle About Her New “Boring” Era

Mother Monster is back! Lady Gaga is Elle‘s February 2025 cover star, captured in sparkling black Valentino by photographer Gray Sorrenti. While posing against sunlit windows, green foliage, and more for the edgy editorial, Gaga wears an array of equally dark fashion from Dior, Rick Owens, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Issey Miyake—plus a dress from her own fashion archive, and plenty of Tiffany & Co. jewels, all styled by Pau Avia. In her accompanying interview with Lotte Jeffs, the musician opens up about her new album Mayhem—which she virally teased on Instagram yesterday—along with facing personal challenges, finding serenity, her romance with fiancé Michael Polansky, and more.

Now approaching 40, Lady Gaga is focused on a future with her fiancé, Michael Polansky and starting a family. “I used to drink a lot and smoke a lot, and I was always looking for an out. I used to call it the trapdoor. I used to be like, ‘I need an escape route.’” she says. “Sometimes I worry people will say I’m boring these days, but honestly, thank God I’m boring. Thank God! Because I was living on the edge. I don’t know what was going to happen to me living that way. So the fact that I have these answers, on the one hand, I’m like, ‘Oh man, snooze fest!’ But actually, I’m so grateful. Because I found a sense of happiness and joy that is true to me.”

You can read her full feature and fashionable spread now on Elle.com.

All images: Gray Sorrenti

Equinox & Kenny Scharf Unite For A Colorful & Meaningful Collaboration

As Los Angeles begins to move forward after its devastating wildfires earlier this year, Equinox and Kenny Scharf are stepping up to help. The fitness brand has partnered with Scharf on a limited-edition T-shirt printed with his colorful Blobz painting—originally inspired by emotions of connection and community. All proceeds from the shirt’s sales will benefit the LA Fire Department, which has continued working tirelessly to put out multiple fires that have destroyed homes and buildings across the city. In addition to the new collab, Equniox has also made a financial donation and an Employee Relief Fund for the LAFD’s team members—and is providing temporary access to all of its Club locations for the LA community. Additionally, the organization will support the LAFD with a Club Rally Day to raise additional funds for the organization. You can purchase its new shirt with Scharf now for $45 on Equinox.com.

Erdem & Barbour Team Up For A Blossoming Outerwear Collaboration

Barbour is in full bloom! The outerwear brand has collaborated with Erdem for a special Spring 2025 capsule collection, combining Erdem Moralioglu MBE’s signature romantic elegance with Barbour’s practical silhouettes. Their resulting line features the Beauflower, Dhalia, Clover, and Constance jackets, crafted in durable waxed cotton and covered in swirling floral and rose patterns. Naturally, Erdem’s penchant for fine details further elevate the collection; the Clover features a reversible silhouette, while the Dhalia includes a detachable hood and peplum waist. However, their collab doesn’t stop there the pair have also restored 25 pre-owned Barbour jackets with detailing inspired by Erdem’s Spring 2024 show as part of its Re-Loved initiative, which shoppers can exclusively purchase at Harrods. You can discover their new capsule now on Barbour.com.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

