This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Daniel Fletcher is now creative director at Mithridate.

2. Max Orloff is now vice president at DLX NYC.

3. Danielle Triano is now associate vice president at Foundation.

4. Carlo Mengucci is now global marketing & communications director at AMI.

5. Michelle Balint is now director of public relations at Four Seasons Hotels and Restaurants.

6. Conner Wynn is now senior account executive at Agentry PR.

7. Megan Zabarsky is now senior account executive at LaFORCE.

8. Julia Mueller is now account coordinator, lifestyle at Purple PR.

9. Sloan Sebree is now designer at SHADOW.

10. Shoshy Ciment is now editorial lead at Two Ten Footwear Foundation. She was previously business editor at Footwear News.

11. Maxwell Losgar is now senior director, entertainment at Hearst.

12.. Cullen Parrish is now social media coordinator at Situation.

13. Alyssa Brascia and People have parted ways. She was previously shopping writer at the company.

Plus!

14. Purple PR is now representing Paris Texas, Tom Ford Eyewear, and Christian Louboutin Eyewear.

15. SHADOW is now representing Supergroup!

16. Agentry PR is now representing Silhouette.

17. The Lead PR is now representing Nik Bentel Studio.

18. CGC is now representing Ultra Violette.

19. DLX NYC is now representing Cou Cou Intimates.

20. Irissa Michele PR is now representing Kelli Anne Sewell.

21. Violetta Group is now representing Gerard Charles.

22. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Keranique and HOUSEWORK by Sydney Miller.

23. Shamoon Marketing Communications is now representing Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Dr. Amanda Kahn, and Sally Hershberger NoMad.

24. Autumn Communications is now representing Florence By Mills, Leatherology, Pvolve, Bugaboo, Vita Coco, PWR Lift, and Dude Wipes.

25. Thea L Gulbrandsen has launched new talent agency Teatime, which is now representing Hannah Traore, Jordan Rand, Charlie Le Mindu, Telsha Anderson-Boone, and Justin Boone.

