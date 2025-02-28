This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Lauren Bloomer is now CEO at Winky Lux.

2. Dana Loatman is now executive director at The Virgil Abloh Foundation.

3. Edward Buchanan is now design director at Bottega Veneta.

4. Celeste Miller is now art director at Sam Edelman.

5. Danielle Naer is now content director at Editorialist. Maisie Prince is now visuals editor at the company.

6. Kevin Ponce is now editor at V Magazine and VMAN. She was previously digital managing editor at the company.

7. Trinidad Alamos is now fashion editor at L’Officiel USA. Sam Simon is now senior features editor at the company.

8. Katie Intner is now beauty editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

9. Kayla Curtis-Evans is now creative editor, branded content at Hypebeast.

10. Kyra Surgent is now senior commerce writer at Dotdash Meredith.

11. Hillary Streitberger is now contributing writer at BASIC Magazine.

12. Jaimee Searle is now senior creative manager at Seven Bucks.

13. Priscilla Ramos is now account executive, VIP at Michele Marie PR.

14. Ester Mun is now account manager at Sequel.

15. Keith Lissner and Vera Wang have parted ways. He was executive vice president of design at the company since 2011.

16. Lindsay Malachowski and SKINNEY Medspa and Wellness have parted ways. She was COO at the company.

17. Eric Ford and L’Oreal Paris have parted ways.

Plus!

18. KCD is now representing U.S. digital and media relations for Ferragamo Parfums.

19. Kristin Breen Communications is now representing Erno Laszlo.

20. Purple PR is now representing Medicube.

21. Lindsey Media is now representing Affection Blvd.

22. Krupp Group is now representing ZALES.

23. Factory PR is now representing WorldSprings.

24. MODEWORLD is now representing Henrik Vibskov.

25. Steele PR is now representing Frasier Sterling and Vintage Marché.

26. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Armarium.

27. Agentry PR is now representing Chacos.

28. Michele Marie PR is now representing Bohomoon, KimchiChic Beauty, Seafolly, and JETS.

29. 1 Milk 2 Sugars is now representing T-Fal.

30. Redgert is now representing Paloceras Eyewear.

31. Together Group has acquired Imerza and Visualisation One.

32. Elizabeth Denton has launched a new Substack newsletter, No Gatekeeping Allowed. The column will cover beauty, media, politics, and more.

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles and Madison Coombs.

