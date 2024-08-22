Kendall Jenner Gets Sleek In FWRD’s Minimalist Fall 2024 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is embracing minimalism for fall! As FWRD’s creative director, the model fronts the retailer’s Fall 2024 campaign—and it’s the ultimate guide to “quit luxury” chic. Photographed by Sonia Szostak and styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the images find Kendall draped in her latest edit of luxury trench coats, dresses, bodysuits, and more from labels including Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta. Ready for a fall wardrobe upgrade? You can shop Kendall’s edit now at FWRD.com.

All images: Sonia Szostak

Steve Madden’s Fall 2024 Campaign Embraces New York City’s Vibrant Community

Steve Madden isn’t missing a beat this season! The brand’s Fall 2024 campaign, “Never Miss A Beat,” celebrates New York City’s colorful locale and bustling energy. Beloved NYC faces can be seen throughout Manhattan’s streets and on the subway, including Mickey Boardman, Richie Rich, Lady Bunny, Lynn Yaeger, George Papoutsis, The Green Lady, Seth Phillips, and even Madden himself! Equally eclectic is the brand’s new collection of retro sneakers, chunky boots, preppy loafers, and more, all live now on SteveMadden.com.

All images: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Victoria Beckham Is Coming To Netflix!

Spice up your life! Netflix is growing its Beckham family tree with a new TV series on Victoria Beckham. According to the streaming service, the posh program will follow VB as she runs her namesake fashion and beauty brands, executive produced by Nicola Howson and Julia Nottingham. The show will also include Beckham’s reflections on her career and cameos from close friends and family, similarly to husband David Beckham’s hit 2023 show Beckham.

Sabrina Carpenter Embraces ’60s Style For PAPER‘s August 2024 Cover

Please, please, please…give us another covergirl moment! The latest comes from Sabrina Carpenter, who embraces sultry ’60s siren style for PAPER‘s August 2024 digital cover. Outfitted in Prada, Jacquemus, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and more, the star discusses her rise to fame, musical freedom, and her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet. Check out her full interview with Erica Campbell now on PaperMag.com—espresso in hand, of course!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

In Vogue: The 90s Series Brings Star-Studded ’90s Fashion To Hulu

It’s no secret that fashion loves the ’90s! Now, the decade is getting the TV treatment with a Vogue documentary series on Hulu. In Vogue: The 90s will follow the magazine throughout the era, led by Anna Wintour. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Vogue production without a star-studded cast—which includes Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Amber Valletta, Tom Ford, Hillary Clinton, Missy Elliott, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mary J. Blige, Stella McCartney, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more, as seen in the show’s first trailer. Once New York Fashion Week wraps, we’ll be glued to our screens when the show launches on September 13!

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Has Launched Comfort-Focused Shoe Brand Sneex

Sara Blakely is taking her next steps in fashion—literally! The Spanx founder and Shark Tank judge has released a new shoe brand called Sneex, according to People. The label has launched with three sneaker styles featuring heeled bases, aiming to combat the uncomfortable features of traditional high heels. Check out the $393-$545 collection now on Sneex.com.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

