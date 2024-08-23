News

Editor's Pick: Chloé Small Bracelet Hobo Bag

What: Chloé‘s Fall 2024 handbag lineup notably features its new Small Bracelet hobo bag. The chic, whimsical style features a slouchy leather base in the spirit of the classic bohemian hobo bag, cinched by a removable metal ring handle that smoothly encircles the wrist.

Who: Chemena Kamali’s Fall 2024 collection—her first as Chloé’s new creative director—was welcomed with industry-wide fanfare. The designer’s debut embraced the house’s female-first roots with gold jewelry, gauzy ruffled dresses, sleek leather boots, and a lineup of leather bags—including a revival of its 2000’s Partay bag! A-list it-girls have quickly championed the label’s new era, chief among them boho fashion muse Sienna Miller—as well as Kaia Gerber, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Zoe Saldana, Sydney Sweeney, and Kieran Shipka.

Why: True to its bohemian roots, the Small Bracelet bag brings a chic spin to the effortless hobo bag. The style’s smaller size winks at its oversized predecessor, complemented by its rounded base and soft, sloughy leather. A removable shoulder strap and metal top handle allow it to be worn in a myriad of ways, while two-toned hardware creates endless outfit pairing options. Versatile colorways of black, cream, rosy tan, dark brown, and grey also present a wide selection from fashionistas to choose from.

How much: $2,850

Where: Chloe.com

