Parties, Parties, Parties! Lapointe’s Blue Soirée, Fresh Beauty’s Neon Bash, & More!

Sally Lapointe’s Resort 2025 bash brings a burst of blue to Soho

Sally Lapointe took a colorful approach to her Resort 2025 press preview, which was held as a cocktail party as opposed to a traditional showroom appointment. During the Soho affair, a wide-ranging crowd of influencers, editors, it-girls, and more viewed her latest collection while sipping cocktails, enjoying blue sour candies, and receiving tattoos by JonBoy. The stylish crowd in attendance included Lapointe, Ali Weiss, Karina Bik, Jessel Taank, Elizabeth Kurpis, Aaron Royce, Brittany Sweet, Posh McKoy, Tenicka Boyd, Joel Calfee, Alix Gropper, Danielle O’Connell, Coco Bassey, Freya Drohan, Maisie-Kate Keene, and more.

All images: Courtesy of BFA

Fresh Beauty lights up Perrotin with a neon facial treatment soirée

Fresh Beauty took over the Lower East Side’s Perrotin to toast its popular Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, which received a limited-edition version by neon artist Juno Shen this month. During the event, Shen showcased a custom piece of neon artwork inspired by the essence’s signature bottle, while guests mingled with cocktails—some even outfitted in wearable neon glass sculptures. The soirée’s cool crowd included Vanessa Hong, Mei Kawajiri, Kristen Bateman, Dae Lim, Connie Fleming, Kim Shui, Grace Ling, Ian Crumm, Sam Li, Blake Abbie, Haoran Li, Siying Qu, Chiharu Okunugi, Dg nur atikah binti Karim, Stephanie Shiu, Terrence Zhou, Yeha Leung, and more.

Diane von Furstenberg opened her office for DVF x L.G.R.’s launch party

Diane von Furstenberg opened up her personal office for the launch party of her brand’s collaboration with Luca Gnecchi Ruscone’s L.G.R. eyewear. The venue choice came after a rainstorm occurred before the pre-planned terrace party atop her Meatpacking District boutique, which von Furstenberg smoothly shifted indoors. During the event, the designer mingled with guests as they sipped cocktails and admired her iconic desk and artwork collection. Those in attendance—many outfitted in von Furstenberg’s wrap dress, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year—included Katya Tolstova, Karina Bik, Amanda Le, Kate Bartlett, Hailey Sani, Lucy Mcfadin, Casimere Jolette, and more.

Rachel Antonoff celebrates 15 years at Noodle Pudding

To celebrate her namesake brand’s 15th anniversary, designer Rachel Antonoff threw a quirky party at Brooklyn Heights restaurant Noodle Pudding. The bash, which spilled onto the restaurant’s front sidewalks, found guests mingling with cocktails and bites while admiring Bad Taste by Jen Monroe’s food installations, choosing graphic T-shirts to take home, and dancing to Antonoff’s own playlist (which was filled with Britney Spears and Charli XCX). The star-studded event brought a wide-ranging crowd across the bridge, including Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan, Jack Antonoff, Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, Beanie Feldstein, Busy Phillips, B.J. Novak, Laura Brown, Brandon Borror-Chappell, Matthew Cancel, Kathryn Gallagher, Vincenzo Dimino, Ziwe Fumudoh, Claire, and more.

