Summer Of Sally LaPointe! LAPOINTE To Open First Hamptons Pop-up: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

What do Oprah, Lizzo, Dr. Jill Biden, Martha Stewart, and Zendaya all have in common? Sure, they’re all unique style stars in their own right, but they’ve also each been spotted in LAPOINTE in the last few months. Post-pandemic, Sally LaPointe immediately understood the type of clothing we were craving: a riot of color, fun textures a’plenty, and form-fitting silhouettes that were at once edgy, flattering, and comfortable. She’s been smashing it out of the park ever since—neon feathers and all—and her Pre-Fall ’22 offering is no exception. The designer is taking the collection on the road Out East too, with a pop-up at The Reform Club in Amagansett taking place from July 13-16. We called her up to get the low down and a sense of what’s yet to come.

What made the time feel right to have your first-ever pop-up?

2022 is an exciting year for LAPOINTE and it kicks off with this pop-up. This year we really want to create moments for our clients to experience the brand in person. With everyone ready to travel and attend events again, along with a collection that I am extremely proud of, the timing could not be better.

How did you settle on The Reform Club as the location?

Being a New York-based brand with a strong following here, the Hamptons was an obvious choice. Many of our loyal clients head Out East over the summer months and The Reform Club offers an elevated and intimate setting that we look forward to welcoming guests.

What can guests expect from the pop-up?

Color! We are bringing the latest collection of monochromatic dressing along with sold-out bestsellers and exclusives that will only be available at the pop-up. We want guests to feel the energy of the brand while they enjoy enjoy sparkling wine by Drink Ramona and a few other surprises along the way. I am excited to celebrate the opening with a loyal friend of the brand Tina Craig, founder of U Beauty.

What’s your summer usually like? Do you get to relax or are you busier than ever?

The summer doesn’t tend to slow down for me. I enjoy the fast-paced energy of the city, but I spend a lot of time in the Catskills to find a quiet moment.

Tell us more about the pre-fall collection; what was on your mind while designing?

This collection is about emerging from a catastrophe stronger, smarter, and more powerful. The colors were inspired by how emotion appears on the body and a print was introduced that resembles just that. The Aura print, which was actually inspired by an aura photo I had taken in Chinatown. I am excited for people to connect with this collection in person.

So many stars have been spotted in LAPOINTE recently. What have been some particular ‘pinch me’ moments?

There have been so many! Dressing Oprah is on the top of the list and most recently we dressed Lizzo and Zendaya in looks that will be available at the pop-up. I am grateful for the celebrity following we’ve amassed over the years.

Has the brand or your approach changed in any ways since COVID?

Yes, I think for a business to have survived COVID they had to evolve. While our focus is driving the brand forward we have found ways to do so in our tone of voice and through that strengthened our energy and attitude.

Can you tease any fashion week plans yet?

Something big is coming to Soho….

What else are you currently working on?

As I said, 2022 is a big year for LAPOINTE. We will release our first collaboration that I designed with a close friend (I can’t wait to share!) and this fall, we will launch new category. There’s so much more to come…

Seems like a busy time for the brand! How do you stay motivated?

My family and my team keep me inspired and balanced.

What five things always keep you sane?

My dog Snow, my garden, exercise, a good martini, and steak tartare!

Who’s your failsafe summer style inspiration?

Hot girl summer.

On repeat on your summer playlist?

Just waiting for Beyonce’s new album to drop.

[Editor’s note: the pop-up is open Wednesday, July 13 from 4PM at The Reform Club, 23 Windmill Lane, Amagansett. For more information and to schedule an appointment, email: RSVP@lapointehq.com.]

