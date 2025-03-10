Jackie Aina Wants Social Media To Be A Safe Space For Female Authenticity

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Diane von Furstenberg and YouTube held an empowering event at Pier 57 last week. The pair’s “InCharge and the Power of Kindness” afternoon was filled with panels and discussions from inspiring women across numerous fields—including longtime beauty content creator and FORVR MOOD founder Jackie Aina. After her discussion on self-commitment with Cleo Abram, Aina sat down with us to discuss female entrepreneurship, the importance of safety for women online, and more.

How did it feel to speak with Cleo Abram at today’s event by DVF and YouTube?

It’s always incredible being in a room full of inspiring women, even just being able to meet women that I wasn’t previously introduced to. I mean, Diane von Furstenberg…it’s my first time meeting her. I was already familiar with her, her work, and her clothing, but she’s such a powerhouse. I couldn’t think of a better person to put all this together. It’s an honor to be in the presence of so many incredible women.

As a female entrepreneur yourself, who are some entrepreneurs that inspire you?

One of them is here, Aurora James! I love her and everything that she does—not only for her own fashion line, but the doors that she opens for other Black women. Danessa Myricks and her beauty line, Danessa Myricks Beauty, simply because her story reminds me a lot of mine. She wasn’t an overnight success, and she’s been doing this for a long time, and people now on a global scale are recognizing her and giving her her flowers. I think there’s something to be said about someone who has a slower climb. It’s hard to get discouraged when you see someone become an overnight success here, and they’re popping up there. But women like Danessa remind me that slow and steady wins the race, and that inspires me. I’m also going to say Tisha [Thompson], the founder of LYS Beauty. I have a long relationship with Tisha, and her brand is now in Sephora. She’s amazing. She’s incredible. She’s a Leo like me! We love Leo’s! She’s been really supportive, and she was one of the first people early in my beauty content creation journey. She worked for another brand at the time, but she was one of the first people that advocated for me to be seen by that brand and recognized by that brand. That was one of the first brands that invited me to brand trips, and now she has a brand of her own. I’m so proud of her, and she’s doing amazing.

You’re one of the original digital content creators, especially on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. How do you hope these platforms change for women in the future?

I want to see social media be safer for women in general, especially women who show up authentically as themselves. People like the idea of authenticity, but is it really celebrated? I’m not sure. I think it’s celebrated to an extent. I would love to see the day where a woman with cellulite can just show up online without it being pointed out or mentioned. Or, a woman with acne can just show up without having to apologize for it. When I say safe, I mean you don’t have to deal with bullying, deal with rude comments, you don’t have to deal with racism being hurled at you just for existing. I would like to see more of that.

What’s coming up next for your beauty brand, FORVR MOOD?

Ooh! There’s always some new, exciting juices! But I’m not going to say too much. I’ll just leave it there.

