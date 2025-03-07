Female-Founded Fashion & Beauty Brands We Love!

We love women-founded brands all year long! In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, we’re spotlighting some of the designers and labels that are especially close to our hearts. Across fashion, beauty, and accessories, these brands have broken new ground and carved unique niches across their respective industries. Discover them below!

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Since 1997, Anastasia Soare’s made her mark in the beauty world with her namesake label Anastasia Beverly Hills. The founder’s innovative products have broken new ground within the market—particularly within the brows and eyes categories! Soare’s beauty accomplishments even earned her a Daily Front Row Beauty Innovator award at our 2024 Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenburg founded her fashion label in 1970 at age 26, making her a truly dynamic force on the fashion scene. DVF is best known for her iconic wrap dress, which she launched in 1974—and quickly became a symbol of female empowerment and strength across the decades. Von Furstenberg went on to be inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame, and has also received numerous honors including the CFDA’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a Time magazine Time 100 inductee. Today, she’s acquired her brand in-house and is paving the way for its next chapter—which also includes her ongoing role as chairwoman for the CFDA.

Titi Adesa

Designer Titi Adesa‘s become known for her colorful, modern footwear since launching her brand. Founded in 2019, Adesa’s label draws inspiration from emotional themes rooted in her upbringing across London and Lagos. Her versatile designs include vibrant mules, pumps, and sandals in a range of colors and textures—which have also been spotted on stars like Olivia Palermo, Emily Blunt, and more.

Samantha Siu

Based in New York City, Samantha Siu‘s jewelry is based around the women of today. All of Siu’s multi-functional pieces, from statement necklaces to gleaming earrings, can all be worn in numerous ways. A key example are her chic Rising Phoenix drop earrings, which can be altered into four silhouettes. The designer’s pieces are frequently shown at COTERIE New York, while also being celebrated with parties across the pond during London Fashion Week.

Johanna Ortiz

Johanna Ortiz founded by the Johanna Ortiz herself, is a global lifestyle brand which offers home, accessories, RTW, and swim wear. The brand focuses on collection which embody femininity and elegance, to further support social change through fashion. Celebrities including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Camilla Cabello, and Tamara Falcó have worn pieces from Johanna’s collection and additionally collections have been presented at the White House. Today, Johanna Ortiz is being sold at top-retailers including Neiman Marcus, Lane Crawford, Bergdorf Goodman, and Net-a-Porter.

Britt Netta

Brittney Netta founded her Britt Netta brand in New York City in 2023, specializing in luxe women’s footwear. Netta’s been a longtime part of the fashion scene as a model for many years, but kickstarted her design career after studying design across Milan and Florence. Her sharp designs include the signature sheer Esme pumps, as well as her latest lineup of sandals, mules, and slingbacks. Netta’s heels have also been seen across numerous stars, including Emma Roberts, Becky G, Camilla Mendes, Bailee Madison, and more.

Jet Set Candy

Jet Set Candy is a luxury travel-inspired jewelry brand founded by Nicole Parker King—designed for wanderlusters who want to carry their adventures with them. Specializing in meticulously crafted charms, pendants, and accessories, the brand transforms travel memories into wearable art, featuring passport stamps, airport codes, and iconic landmarks in gold, silver, and enamel. Gaining traction with stylish jetsetters and influencers, Jet Set Candy has been featured in top travel and fashion editorials such as Vogue and Virtuoso Traveler! Their pop-ups and retail presence are making waves with its unique and sentimental approach to jewelry.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

