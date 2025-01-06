Zendaya Debuts Her Engagement Ring At The 2025 Golden Globes!

Love is in the air! Last night, Zendaya’s Golden Globes look was complete with something new—a diamond engagement ring from boyfriend Tom Holland. The romantic addition only added to the allure of the actress’ custom Louis Vuitton dress and Bulgari jewels, styled by Law Roach. Her diamond engagement ring, however, hailed from Jessica McCormack—and is reportedly worth at least $200,000, as spotted by jewelry influencer Julia Hackman Chafé. Congratulations to the bride-to-be!

Ralph Lauren Receives The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

D.C. received a dose of fashion this weekend, courtesy of Ralph Lauren! The founder and chairman of Ralph Lauren Corporation was the first-ever fashion designer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by President Joe Biden in the White House’s East Room. The annual award is given to figures across the fields of entertainment, media, government, athletics, philanthropy, and more for their contributions to US values and culture. Vogue’s Anna Wintour was also awarded a Presidential Medal, with 2025’s additional honorees including Lionel Messi, Denzel Washington, Bono, Michael J. Fox, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Bill Nye, Dr. Jane Goodall, Tim Gill, José Andrés, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, David M. Rubenstein, George Soros, and George Stevens, Jr., according to a statement from The White House. Posthumous awards were also given to Ashton Baldwin Carter, Fannie Lou Hamer, Robert Francis Kennedy, and George W. Romney at the special occasion.

Heidi Klum Is Returning To Project Runway!

Heidi Klum is coming home! The supermodel is returning to her reality TV roots as part of Project Runway’s 21st season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Klum previously served as Project Runway‘s original co-host and judge alongside Tim Gunn from 2004 to 2017, with the duo later reuniting to lead Amazon Prime’s Making The Cut in 2020. Though the Freeform show’s future co-hosts, guests, and competitors for season 21 are unknown, one thing’s for sure: we can’t wait to see Heidi back on our screens!

Zendaya Pops In Louis Vuitton’s Takashi Murakami Campaign

Zendaya‘s kicked off 2025 with a fashionable start! The actress is the face of Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami’s revival collection, captured in colorful fanfare by Inez and Vinoodh. The new campaign finds her surrounded by Murakami’s signature multicolored flowers and whimsical characters, which can also be seen across the collection’s joyful bags, wallets, belts, and accessories by Nicolas Ghesquiere. Vuitton and Murakami’s new line comes 25 years after its original launch under then-creative director Marc Jacobs, which is back with black and white Keepall, Coussin, Dauphine, OnTheGo, Alma BB, Capucines, and Speedy handbags. However, this is just the start of the vibrant celebrations; the brand will release a second collection featuring its Cherry Blossom motifs in March!

All images: Inez and Vinoodh

Missoni Co-Founder Rosita Missoni Passes Away At 93

The fashion world mourned the death of Rita Missoni, one of Missoni‘s original co-founders, who passed away on January 1 at age 93. Missoni spearheaded the brand’s signature chevron stripes in 1962 with her late husband and co-founder Ottavio (Tai) Missoni, according to The Guardian. Throughout the ’70s through the early 2000’s, she continued leading the brand’s creative inspirations and hit home decor collection. She is survived by her children Luca Missoni and Angela Missoni, as well as her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Diane von Furstenberg Is Entering A New Chapter Next Month!

Diane von Furstenberg is entering a new era! The designer took to Instagram to share that her iconic Meatpacking District building’s offices are getting a major makeover. While the windows are under wraps, DVF hinted that all will be revealed on February 2—right before New York Fashion Week‘s Fall 2025 shows begin. We can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.