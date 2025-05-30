LoveShackFancy Blooms With Santa Margherita Wines

LoveShackFancy gathered a fashionable crowd to celebrate its new collaboration with Santa Margherita Wines. The pair’s limited-edition rosé flowed throughout the soirée at LoveShackFancy’s blossoming floral-filled showroom, co-hosted by founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Santa Margherita’s vice president of strategic initiatives Vittorio Marzotto. Attendees danced to beats from a live DJ while enjoying themed From Lucie desserts, including AnnaSophia Robb, Hannah Harrell, Luca Mornet, Hannah Porter, Reilly Krug, Georgia Ferguson, Sophie Cohen, Stephanie Supko, Pamela Tick, Marcella Hymowitz, Vittorio Marzotto, Darianka Sanchez, and more.

Maison&Objet’s Special Dinner Celebrates Women In Design

Decor and lifestyle exhibition Maison&Objet celebrated women in the design field with a chic Women & Design dinner this month, hosted at The One Club in New York City. Co-hosted by Maison&Objet managing director Mélanie Leroy and renowned interior designer Nina Magon, the evening found attendees discovering intricate retailer Prinetmps in FiDi before viewing a Q&A chat between Leroy and Magon—as well as an elegant seated dinner. The evening also previewed Maison&Objet’s September edition, and additionally honored interior designer Joy Moyler and BB italia’s designer director Orane Abezis as 2025 Women in Design Award nominees. The event’s guests included Ashlynn Turner, Paula Baulde Portas, Ciara Romero, Mélanie Leroy, Anita Chatterjee, Arushi Sinha, Simone Vingerheots, Iva Dixit, Jenna Blaha, Francesco Farina. Joy Moyler, Gray Davis, and more.

Rachel Antonoff’s “Club RA” Bash Takes Over Times Square

Times Square received a dynamic makeover from Rachel Antonoff last night! The whimsical designer toasted her newest summer collection at Margaritaville in Times Square, with a stylish crowd in attendance. Guests enjoyed Malibu cocktails and activations by Vacation and First Response—plus a display of Away’s new beach capsule collection. The evening included special performances by Blu De Tiger, Rex De Tiger, and Cat Cohen, as well as a synchronized swimming performance by the Aqualillies. Attendees included Fred Hechinger, Celeste Yim, Jack Antonoff, Claud Mintz, Io Fields, Busy Philipps, Karlee Fomalont, Jen Tullock, Timo Weiland, Noa Fisher, Isabella Fonte, Trew Mullen, Genevieve Hannelius, B. J. Novak, Presley Oldham, Harrison Patrick Smith, Catherine Cohen, Hunter Abrams, Marin Smith, Shaina Rene, and more.

