NYFW Superlatives: Who Won The Fall 2025 Season!?

At NYFW, we saw a lot of clothes! The Fall 2025 season was packed with presentations, parties, and runway shows across NYC for six days. With so much going on, we couldn’t help but wonder: who did NYFW right…and who missed the mark? For your viewing pleasure, we’ve gathered the best and worst of Fashion Week in our newest fashion week superlatives. Whether a front row was stacked (or not!), a show had great music, or VIPs and editors were jetting around town, we know everything—and we’ll spill to you right here.

Best Front Rows: Thom Browne, Michael Kors & Tory Burch!

Choose your fighter! While most runway shows didn’t amass the star power typically seen in September’s shows, there were a handful of exceptions from NYC’s best and brightest. Tory Burch filled her front row with a mix of longtime Tory muses and supporters, which hit all age, background, and career demographics: Alexandra Daddario, Ciara, Martha Stewart, Amanda Seyfried, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chloe Fineman, Charlotte Lawrence, Havana Rose Liu, Lola Tung, and Kristine Froseth. In a similar ethos, Michael Kors gathered Nicole Scherzinger, Suki Waterhouse, Kerry Washington, Rachel Zegler, Jane Krakowski, Lisa Rinna, Rose Byrne, and Ivy Getty to take in his Fall 2025 collection. Thom Browne closed the week with an audience including Cara Delevingne, Adrien Brody, Lucky Blue Smith, Cristin Milioti, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Lola Tung, Kerry Washington, Queen Latifah, Anna Wintour, Andrew Bolton, Juliana Canfield, Eiza Gonzalez, Myha’la Herrold, King Princess, and Peso Pluma.

Most Booked & Busy VIP’s: Rebecca Hall & Morgan Spector, Katie Holmes, & Kesha

Though NYFW often produces a singular t-girl in the front row each season, this time around found the duty distributed to a handful of stars. Kesha made a surprise appearance to perform at YSL Beauty’s kickoff party (more on that in a sec), later hitting up the Christian Cowan show and afterparty. Katie Holmes was out and about, appearing at Christian Siriano’s show and Lapointe’s presentation.. Plus, Rebecca Hall made the rounds at Khaite, Lafayette 148, Ulla Johnson, and Thom Browne’s shows—and chicly coordinated with hubby Morgan Spector at the latter two in looks curated by their crush-worthy stylist Bailey Moon.

Best Vibes: LAPOINTE

For Fall 2025, LAPOINTE brought colorful energy to the runway…we mean, basketball court! Sally LaPointe kept her venue’s midtown address a secret, but upon entering a miniature maze of hallways, guests arrived at the National Basketball Player’s Association’s practice court—complete with “LAPOINTE 15” on the scoreboard! After performances by a cluster of pink-clad dancers, the show kicked off with remixed beats of Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliott, and more by Matt Compo, who’s also the stepson of chic jewelry designer Elizabeth Moore! The dynamic show’s surprise setting and energizing music made it one to watch, as well as its special meaning marking LaPointe’s fifteenth anniversary.

Best Gift Bag: YSL Beauty

It’s no secret that we heart YSL Beauty—but it seems the feeling is mutual! At the beauty brand’s packed Candy Club pop-up launch party in Soho, guests including Nicole Richie, Lila Moss, Cooper Koch, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, and more enjoyed heart-themed sweets and experimented with its latest lip glosses and blushes. The night came to a splashy close with a surprise performance by Kesha, who sang her hits “Tik Tok,” “Blow,” “Joyride,” and “Your Love Is My Drug”—and even sprayed chamapagne on the audience after sipping influencer Sophie Cohen’s martini from the front row.

Best Viral Runway Moment: Nobody!

As Eleanor Waldrof said, Where are our it-girls!? NYFW had a lot of surprises in store this season—we just didn’t expect a famine of supermodels or viral moments to be one of them. While plenty of runway looks were quirky or well-received by editors, none went viral. There was no impact by a single look or runway moment crossing into non-fashion media to become mainstream, as in past seasons—and that’s disappointing, given New York’s record for shock value. Overlapping with this was a sad lack of familiar faces on the runways. Kendall Jenner only walked one show this season, while reliable supers like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Stella Maxwell, and more were nowhere to be found.

Most Out & About Model: Alex Consani

Miss mawma is booked and busy! While most supermodels stayed home at NYFW, Alex Consani was out on the town. The groundbreaking model has already taken 2025 by storm, and continued her victory lap with appearances at Tory Burch, Coach, and Michael Kors. Plus, Alex being out means Alex is chatting backstage—so fashion press were tickled pink with witty quips on Pringles and Birkins by Cosmopolitan, Perfect Magazine, and Mandy Lee’s @OldLoserInBrooklyn. Plus, the fashion darling found time to co-host Stella McCartney and Adidas’ collab launch party and sit front row at Luar’s Fall 2025 show. Now, where’s her pasta dinner?

Most Overbooked Editor: José Criales-Unzueta

What shows didn’t José Criales-Unzueta hit during NYFW? You’d have to ask them, preferably next week—or just take a look on their Instagram. Criales-Unzueta, who’s coming up on 3 years as Vogue‘s fashion news editor, has become a fashion darling for numerous NYC-based labels—most of whose Fall 2025 collections he viewed in the front row, including Luar, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Pipenco, and Collina Strada. Plus, their BTS Instagram Stories content is just as entertaining as the shows themselves!

Best Accessories: Ulla Johnson

What’s not to love about Ulla Johnson? The designer’s reliably bohemian aesthetic entered a gilded age, as her runway was paved in glossy gold tiles that reflected the dawning morning light across her Fall 2025 collection. Another source of reflection? The jewelry, encompassing sculptural floral necklaces, dangling earrings, and shiny bangles that gleamed alongside soft leather totes and clutches. We also couldn’t keep our eyes off Johnson’s excellent shoe assortment, which ranged from two-toned harness boots to crystal-trimmed velvet kitten heels and studded sandals perfect for cooler days ahead.

Biggest Surprise Absences: Julia Fox & Emma Roberts

Not so so Julia! Julia Fox was shockingly AWOL during NYFW. Though we heard whisphers the star is filming a movie—

Biggest Surprise: The Up & Comers!

Independent brands soared during February’s show slate, featuring front rows and presentations just as stuffed to the gills as their more established cousins. Labels like Meruert Tolegen and Kallmeyer hosted darkly beautiful runway shows with a peaceful serenity in the air, proving that a calm environment can be the greatest luxury during Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Melke made the rounds on Instagram Stories with its whimsical supper club-themed presentation and Hidden Valley ranch dressing fountain, while Bevza showcased a chic new line on mannequins at the Ukrainian Institute of America.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.