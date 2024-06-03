Editor picks

Editors’ Pick: Jacquie Aiche x Timex’s Musings Bracelet Watch

by Aaron Royce
Jacquie Aiche x Timex's bracelet watch (Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

What: Timex and Jacquie Aiche have continued their collaboration with a new entry: Musings. The pair’s new timepiece features a gold and silver-toned stainless steel bracelet watch base, engraved with Aiche’s signature sketches on its back. For an artistic twist, the style features two colorways—one aquatic green, one rustic pink—of mother-of-pearl mosaic faces, accented by gleaming Austrian crystals in place of numbers.

Who: Fine jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche was inspired by the importance of inner gratitude, self-reflection, and peace when crafting her new Timex collaboration. Similarly to her own fine jewelry designs, both pieces feature an array of intricate details that are both glamorous and dynamic. “Our new Musings collection is one of my favorites yet,” said Aiche. “What better way to treat your first and forever love than with a timepiece she’ll always keep on hand. They’re an essential pair for every goddess.”

Jacquie Aiche x Timex’s bracelet watch

Jacquie Aiche x Timex’s bracelet watch

Why: The gleaming piece adds a dash of artistic glamour to your standard everyday timepiece. The two-toned steel base makes this watch both sturdy and versatile when paired with an array of metal accessories that you already have in your jewelry box. Plus, the mother-of-pearl faces and crystal accents make each style a true work of art.

Jacquie Aiche x Timex’s bracelet watch

Where: Timex’s website.

How much: $375.

All images: Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche

