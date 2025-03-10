Diane von Furstenberg & YouTube Celebrate International Women’s Day

Diane von Furstenberg is taking charge! Before International Women’s Day, the designer hosted a special “InCharge and the Power of Kindness” event with YouTube, in partnership with JPMorganChase. The occasion gathered women across industries including fashion, beauty, advocacy, social media, finance, and more at Pier 57. During various speaking panels, attendees shared their life experiences and ways for the world at-large to become more inclusive—as well as lessons learned from women in their lives.

“Every woman inspires me,” von Furstenberg exclusively told The Daily Front Row. “My mother had a big impact on me. She was a Holocaust survivor, she went to the camps. She taught me strength.” After opening remarks by DVF and Cleo Abram, the day was filled with panels focusing on female empowerment, entrepreneurship, and kindness. Speakers during the day included Aurora James and Sophia Bush, Alicia Menendez with Kinigra Deon, Nelle Miller, and Shiza Shahid, and Jackie Aina. After the afternoon break, Katie Feeney moderated a discussion on women and sports with Ashlyn Harris, Stef Strack, Elle Hartje, Taliyah Brooks, and Shana Stephenson, while Alyse Nelson hosted an advocacy panel with Aya Chebbi, Mariam Jalabi, Nike Kovač, and Leyman Gbowee.

“It feels very inspiring,” Abram exclusively told the Daily. “There’s a wonderful connection between everyone here, of just a lot of mutual respect. That’s a great thing to be around. It’s wonderful to surround yourself by people that you admire.”

The day’s final panel featured Tina Knowles, Tina Brown, and DVF, speaking on reinvention and how they’ve redesigned their personal and professional lives over time. Their insights included Knowles’ journey to finding confidence through parenting (and her upcoming new book!), Brown’s venture onto Substack, and DVF’s appreciation for aging and matriarchy.

“I was a sort of rebellious young woman, and when I had kids, I say all the time that I said, ‘This is one thing I’m not going to screw up. I’m going to put everything I have into it and try to get it right,'” Knowles said. “And I did. Tina [Brown] and I were having a very interesting talk outside, and she brought something to my attention, that women who have good relationships with their mothers, they become their confidants. They become their shields. They’re considered protector of your kids. That resonated with me, because that is what I wanted to be. That’s the best job that I’ve ever had in my life. I just thought it was time for me to tell my own story, because there are so many misconceptions about my family. I don’t want people to have that power to tell the story I want to tell myself.”

Between sets, the day included an intention-setting session with Salome Agbaroji, solo speaking accounts by Rashida Jones and Audrey Wisch, a dance performance by BKSteppers and New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant, and a musical set by Jensen McRae. Afterwards, everyone gathered for cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres to close the inspiring evening. And as for DVF’s advice for women to take charge today? “Just be true to themselves,” she said. “That’s the only thing we can do.”

All images: Getty Images for Diane von Furstenberg, YouTube and JPMorganChase

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.