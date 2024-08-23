Diane Von Furstenberg Finds A New CEO In Graziano de Boni

DVF has a new CEO! Today, Diane von Furstenberg has announced that Graziano de Boni is her namesake label’s new chief executive officer, following his role’s start in October 2023. de Boni’s appointment is accompanied by more intel: the DVF brand aims to be managed by an in-house team by the end of 2024. Prior to working at DVF, de Boni had senior leadership roles at Valentino, Prada and Armani before founding de Boni Consulting in 2018. Welcome back!

Angelina Jolie Embraces The Classic Red Lip For Tom Ford Beauty

Seal it with a kiss! Angelina Jolie is the latest face of Tom Ford Beauty, fronting the label’s new Runway Lip Color in a sleek campaign shot by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott. Inspired by confidence and self-expression, Jolie’s wider campaign—out on September 3—will find her studying for a role, a nod to her award-winning acting roots. In the meantime, we’ll be fawning over her go-to Scarlet Rouge shade on TomFordBeauty.com.

Michelle Obama’s Viral Jacket Could Bring Monse $2 Million This Week

This year’s Democratic National Convention featured several key fashion moments, including Michelle Obama‘s Monse suit. According to Puck, the brand led by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia has received over 800 pre-orders for the former First Lady’s Criss Cross jacket, a $1,690 style from their Resort 2025 collection. Worn during the D.N.C. on Tuesday, Obama’s suiting moment is projected to make over $2 million in sales this week for Monse—which includes the jacket, its matching trousers, and additional site orders from curious shoppers. The moment leans into Obama’s legacy of uplifting American designers, seen during her First Lady tenure with brands including Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, and Thakoon.

Anna Delvey’s Latest Role: New York Fashion Week Runway Producer

Anna Delvey is coming to Fashion Week! The Inventing Anna inspiration will produce NYFW shows for Private Policy, Shao New York, and Untitled&Co. under her OutLaw agency in September, according to Page Six. Founded by Delvey and Kelly Cutrone, OutLaw will collaborate on these events with Cutrone’s own People’s Revolution agency, following their 2023 Shao runway show atop Delvey’s apartment building. What a pair!

Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega Revive Death Becomes Her For “Taste” Music Video

Talk about killer fashion! Sabrina Carpenter has released her sixth album Short n’ Sweet, along with a stylish music video for new single “Taste.” The retro-tinted clip finds Carpenter and Jenna Ortega battling for a dashing suitor in the spirit of Death Becomes Her. The pair’s supernatural sparring earns a fashionable flair from dresses, lingerie, and sky-high heels hailing from top labels like Versace, Nana Jacqueline, Jimmy Choo, and Amina Muaddi. Their viral (and PSA, brutal!) mischief can be seen in the full video, which is now live on Carpenter’s YouTube channel.

Lily Collins Is Très Chic For Elle France‘s September 2024 Cover

Bonjour! Emily Cooper—we mean, Lily Collins!—is back, posing for the September issue of Elle France. The chic editorial finds Collins posing for Camilla Akrans’ lens in an array of decadent outfits. Accompanying the dramatic shoot is a feature interview, where the actress discusses season 4 of Emily in Paris. As for us? We’re counting the days until September 12, when the season’s last five episodes drop on Netflix.

