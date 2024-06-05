The Tribeca Film Festival is back! From June 5 to June 16, the annual event returns to New York City with a variety of film screenings, premieres, and an array of events. While we look forward to the red carpets, afterparties, and more, take a look below for your cheat sheet to this year’s festival.

Where is the Tribeca Film Festival?

The Tribeca Film Festival’s various premieres, events, and parties are spread throughout downtown New York City. As shared on the event’s website, these will be held throughout the Beacon Theatre, OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC, The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios, AMC 19th St. East 6, AMC Lincoln Square 13 IMAX, Pier 57, SVA Theater, and Village East by Angelika.

Which fashion brands are holding events at the Festival?

Chanel is notably bringing back its “Through Her Lens” series to the festival, which includes a free, public group panel with Kerry Washington, Patty Jenkins, and Laura Karpman on June 7. The panel, moderated by Perri Peltz at the Chelsea Hotel, will be preceded by a private red carpet and luncheon with various speeches.

“Tribeca and Chanel have a long legacy of championing women and non-binary filmmakers, and are endlessly dedicated to investing in the next generation of visionaries,” said Tribeca’s CEO and co-founder Jane Rosenthal, noting her guidance under late mentor Paula Weinstein. “In Paula’s honor and following the example she set, we’re excited to open this event to the public and invite a wider audience to join us for an inspiring discussion on the crucial role mentorship plays in creating a more equitable future for the next generation of filmmakers.”

What’s the premiere scene like?

Premieres and screenings take place throughout the festival across numerous film genres. One of fashion’s most anticipated comes from Diane von Furstenberg, whose Hulu documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge —charting her lengthy design career and the 50th anniversary of her iconic wrap dress—will open the event. Additional debuts to watch include Avicii documentary I’m Tim, Elizabeth Taylor doc Elizabeth Taylor, and Kristen Stewart-led comedy Sacramento. Short projects and screenings also take place, including model Chella Man’s Show Your(s)e.l.f. short documentary screening with e.l.f Beauty.

What about the panels and parties?

There’s plenty of panels to discover at the festival this year. Topics from storytelling to maternity health will be discussed in group chats from a range of speakers, including Brooke Shields, Christy Turlington, Jenna Lyons, Terry Crews, Adam Schefter, Bryon Allen, Michael Sugar, Daniel Rosenberg, Katie Couric, Albert Bourla, Abby Phillip, Jonny Bauer, and more. Jon Bon Jovi and Jesse Bongiovi serve as this year’s headlining speakers. Parties, cocktails, and events will also be hosted by brands including e.l.f. Beauty and Starbucks.

Who’s judging the Tribeca X Award?

This year, the festival will debut its Tribeca X Award to honor the year’s best filmmaker and brand collaborations. The 2024 jury includes IPG Mediabrands’ Brendan Gaull, Google’s Robert Wong, Games for Change’s Susanna Pollack, Droga5’s Justin Durazzo, Activision’s Tyler Bahl; On Air Fest’s Jemma Rose Brown, Paramount’s Steve Raizes, and PRX’s Jason Saldanha. A notable addition to the lineup is none other than Gigi Hadid, marking her Tribeca debut after numerous drops for her colorful clothing brand Guest In Residence.

